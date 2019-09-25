Adam Levine Has Shaved His Head And Got Cornrows For Some Reason

PA

Sometimes a celebrity exhibits a haircut so startlingly different that it alters our perceptions of them entirely.

Now Adam Levine of Maroon 5 fame has been spotted sporting a bold new cut; daringly baring the sides of his head with cornrows which run over the top of his skull and end with with a tiny rat’s tail.

Taking to Instagram, the 40-year-old frontman alluded to his bleached cornrows as a ‘corn hawk’, due to the fact they are positioned pride of place on the top of his head.

PA

Levine also shared some images of himself working out, doing a strenuous, shirtless push up routine while bearing chains on his back.

A far cry from the usual chilled out vibe of the Maroon 5 crooner, Levine looked more like a Spartan warrior preparing for battle than a former vocal coach on The Voice. Fans have shared some serious thoughts on this drastic new image, and not all are positive.

Remember when this got everyone talking:

PA Images

One person lamented:

I just want Songs About Jane Adam Levine back guys why is that so hard to obtain why does he have cornrow.s

Another joked:

[The guy that plays] Steve Harrington: I am gonna make the worst haircut decision of 2019. Adam Levine:

Adam Levine 2019:

Backgrid

Some have brought up the issue of double standards and cultural appropriation; noting female celebrities such as Kendall Jenner have previously been slammed for wearing cornrows, while Levine’s new hair has been described as being ‘hot’ and ‘amazing’.

One person mused:

So when Kardashian gets cornrows you call it cultural appropriation but when one of the whitest guys does it somehow it is not.

Another said:

I personally don’t think ppl should be screaming cultural appropriation in this case as every human from almost every culture has worn, displayed or been inspired by another cultures style/traditions/ etc etc but for arguments sake- why does the world basically wanna riot when a female (eg Kendal Jenner) gets cornrows but Adam Levine getting cornrows is coolio?

Adam Levine/Instagram

This new cut comes after Levine left his coaching position at The Voice after eight seasons, with Gwen Stefani stepping in as his replacement.

Announcing his departure via Instagram, Levine said:

I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life. Thank you to every single coach I ever sat in those chairs with. That is shared experience that is singularly ours. We have that for life. Thank you to everyone who supported this long strange and amazing left turn into a place I never thought I’d go.

Adam Levine/Instagram

