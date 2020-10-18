Adam Sandler Has Sixth Sense About His Films’ Successes

I just got it. You get a feeling. When I have a hit coming, I walk differently. The bones feel better, I hear better, I react better to like ‘Hey, Sandman’ on the street. I’ll go, ‘Hey, what’s up.’

When I got something coming out that’s not going to do well, the bones feel dead, there’s no hop, I’m flat-footed, I hear, ‘Hey, Sandman,’ and I do this [waves people away] ‘No, no.’ You know? [Hubie Halloween]’s a hit.