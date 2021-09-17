unilad
Advert

Adam Sandler Regular Co-Star Arrested For Allegedly Threatening To Kill Neighbour

by : Emily Brown on : 17 Sep 2021 13:38
Adam Sandler Regular Co-Star Arrested For Allegedly Threatening To Kill NeighbourSony Pictures Releasing/Alamy

Peter Dante, who is known for appearing alongside Adam Sandler in films such as The Waterboy, has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill his neighbour. 

The 52-year-old was taken into custody on Wednesday, September 15, after police are arrived at his home in Los Angeles following reports of an altercation with a neighbour.

Advert

Officers said the actor was upset about some construction work being done at the neighbour’s home after the noise disturbed him.

Peter Dante in Grown Ups 2Columbia Pictures

According to law enforcement sources cited by TMZ, the altercation between Dante and his neighbour escalated to the point where the actor threatened to kill the neighbour, as well as harm his wife and their children.

Dante has been a regular co-star of Sandler’s since the late 1990s, appearing alongside him in 1998’s The Wedding Singer and over the years going on to have credits in Big Daddy, Little Nicky, 50 First Dates, Just Go With It and Grown Ups 2.

Advert

Police officers who responded to the scene on Wednesday arrested Dante and took him into custody for making felony criminal threats. The actor later posted bail and was released.

Dante has been accused of making threats in the past, having been thrown out of a Los Angeles hotel and arrested in 2013 for allegedly making violent threats and using racial slurs.

A hotel incident report said the altercation began when Dante started shouting at members of staff at around 1.00am because he wanted a new room key and was frustrated that staff didn’t recognise him from his roles.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Piers Morgan Dubs Met Gala A ‘Fashion Train-Wreck’ As He Slams ‘Shameless Hypocrisy Of AOC’
Celebrity

Piers Morgan Dubs Met Gala A ‘Fashion Train-Wreck’ As He Slams ‘Shameless Hypocrisy Of AOC’

Prince Andrew Reportedly ‘Keen To Remarry’ Sarah Ferguson
News

Prince Andrew Reportedly ‘Keen To Remarry’ Sarah Ferguson

Video Game With The Highest Swearing Players Is Revealed
Gaming

Video Game With The Highest Swearing Players Is Revealed

Boris Johnson Slams Nicki Minaj’s Vaccine Story About Swollen Testicles
Health

Boris Johnson Slams Nicki Minaj’s Vaccine Story About Swollen Testicles

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: Celebrity, Adam Sandler, Los Angeles, no-article-matching

Credits

TMZ

  1. TMZ

    'WATERBOY' STAR PETER DANTE BUSTED FOR ALLEGEDLY THREATENING TO KILL NEIGHBOR

 