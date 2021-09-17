Adam Sandler Regular Co-Star Arrested For Allegedly Threatening To Kill Neighbour

Sony Pictures Releasing/Alamy

Peter Dante, who is known for appearing alongside Adam Sandler in films such as The Waterboy, has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill his neighbour.

The 52-year-old was taken into custody on Wednesday, September 15, after police are arrived at his home in Los Angeles following reports of an altercation with a neighbour.

Advert 10

Officers said the actor was upset about some construction work being done at the neighbour’s home after the noise disturbed him.

Columbia Pictures

According to law enforcement sources cited by TMZ, the altercation between Dante and his neighbour escalated to the point where the actor threatened to kill the neighbour, as well as harm his wife and their children.

Dante has been a regular co-star of Sandler’s since the late 1990s, appearing alongside him in 1998’s The Wedding Singer and over the years going on to have credits in Big Daddy, Little Nicky, 50 First Dates, Just Go With It and Grown Ups 2.

Advert 10

Police officers who responded to the scene on Wednesday arrested Dante and took him into custody for making felony criminal threats. The actor later posted bail and was released.

Dante has been accused of making threats in the past, having been thrown out of a Los Angeles hotel and arrested in 2013 for allegedly making violent threats and using racial slurs.

A hotel incident report said the altercation began when Dante started shouting at members of staff at around 1.00am because he wanted a new room key and was frustrated that staff didn’t recognise him from his roles.