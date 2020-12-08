Adam Sandler Teases Fourth Movie With Drew Barrymore MTV

The dynamic duo that is Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler may be reuniting for a fourth film.

The pair have already starred together in The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates and Blended, and now Sandler has teased that they could do a fourth.

It all stems from the fact that Barrymore and Sandler have released a film together in each of the past three decades, and with us now in a new decade, it could be time for the two to get thinking of their next film. However, a decade is quite a long time, so it could be 2029 for all we know.

50 first dates Sony Pictures Releasing

The two actors discussed the matter via video call while receiving MTV’s Dynamic Duo award. Barrymore told the Hubie Halloween actor, ‘It was so fun to make a movie with you in every of the last three decades.’

Sandler replies, ‘Drew, it’s 2020 so you know that means…,’ to which Barrymore says, ‘Everything sucks?’ You’re not wrong Drew, you’re not wrong.

Sandler continues, ‘Yes, that’s true, but it’s also a new decade so we get to make another movie together.’

They both agreed their next movie needs to be amazing though, and that they have nine years and one month to get it done.

While Barrymore and Sandler won the Dynamic Duo award, Freaky Friday actor Jamie-Lee Curtis won the award for Scream Queen. Thanking MTV for the award, Curtis said that due to Halloween being released in 1978 and MTV making its debut in 1981, she felt like she and the TV channel have ‘grown up together’.

She then introduced her friend Michael, who appears from behind a tree wearing a hockey mask and boiler suit, giving the nod to Halloween’s iconic villain, Michael Myers.

There was also a tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman wh,o sadly lost his battle to cancer in August. MTV granted the Black Panther actor the Hero For The Ages award, which saw his fellow Marvel actors Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle pay tribute to the 43-year-old.

Cheadle says, ‘Every time he stepped on the set, he inspired and influenced everyone there, and with every role he created a new legion of fans. He had an incredible power to unify people.’

Downey Jr. added, ‘Mr Boseman truly embodied what it meant to be superhero.’