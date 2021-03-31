Addison Rae Criticised For Using Handheld Shield Instead Of Mask When Greeting Fans

PA Images/papculture/TikTok

TikTok star Addison Rae has received backlash for using a handheld shield instead of wearing a mask while greeting her fans.

The 20-year-old featured on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, March 26, and took photos and videos with fans once the show had ended.

However, despite being in the midst of a pandemic, Addison could be seen boasting a simple, handheld face shield rather than wearing a medically approved face mask.

The mask the TikToker had resembles that of the ones people often use to protect their face while spraying hairspray.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a face mask must fit ‘snugly against your face’ as gaps can let air with respiratory droplets leak in and out around the edges of the mask. In additition to this, the CDC advises that a mask should be layered as it keeps your respiratory droplets in and others out.

People were quick to ask why she used this instead of a usual facemask that everyone else uses, with many arguing that that it was pointless.

One person said, ‘can someone explain addison rae using that oversized wine glass as a face mask,’ while someone else joked, ‘not addison rae using a candy scooper as a face mask’.

Another person wrote, ‘addison rae forgot how to use a mask and decided to use a plastic spoon instead’.

One Twitter-user branded her actions as unacceptable. They wrote in a tread of tweets, ‘addison rae using that glass covering as a “mask” is incredibly upsetting. did i expect more from yt women who get famous for doing absolutely nothing? not really. but imagine having so much money and not being able to spend a mere $10 on a pack of masks. that’s just unacceptable.’

They continued, ‘don’t even know why celebrities really choose to put other people at risk from their own stupidity and ignorance. don’t want to wear a mask? fine. then literally don’t go out. no one is forcing you. you can do your interviews and performances via facetime / zoom. ‘

Another said, ‘The fact that some ‘influencers’ will go above and beyond to stay relevant is so?? Who’s gonna tell Addison Rae that we don’t give a f*** about looking at her lip gloss, stay in your lane and wear a mask. It isn’t that hard.’

Others pointed out that is a lot easier to wear a normal mask – and they’re not wrong.