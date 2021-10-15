unilad
Addison Rae Permanently Banned From TikTok

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 15 Oct 2021 08:52
Addison Rae, who rose to fame on social media platform TikTok, has been permanently banned from its site. 

Rae, full name, Addison Rae Easterling, is the third biggest creator on TikTok, boasting around 85 million followers.

Announcing the news of her ban, the star took to Twitter to joke to her fans that it was now ‘time to get a job’.

Due to ‘multiple violations’ of the platform’s ‘Community Guidelines’, the American social media personality shared a screenshot of her being told she had resultantly been ‘permanently banned’.

The post amassed over 37,000 likes, 1,300 comments and 2,000 retweets, with other users flooding to the Tweet in support of the social media star. One said: ‘Damn they actually banned you.. why would they ban one of the biggest creators on the app.’

Another wrote:

McDonald’s is hiring.

A third commented: ‘Become a twitch streamer.’

However, it would appear today, October 15, that Rae’s TikTok account is back up and running again, Metro reports.

The 21-year-old first rose to fame in 2019 through posting dance videos on the site and has gone on to star in the Netflix film, He’s All That and become best friends with Kourtney Kardashian.

Rae has also gone on to sign a deal with the streaming service for multiple films, and has said how much of a ‘pinch me moment’ it was for her to ‘continue the relationship’.

I’m thrilled to be able to collaborate with this incredible team and am excited to develop projects while continuing to strengthen my skills as an actress,’ she said.

