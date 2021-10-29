Addison Rae’s Denim Chaps Has Fans Confused

@addisonre/TikTok

Addison Rae’s bedazzled denim chaps have left her fans bemused.

Anyone who’s ever worn a pair of ripped jeans will testify to the classic comments from pals and family members: ‘Did you fall?’; ‘Where’s the rest of your jeans?’; ‘Is that how you bought them?’; ‘Are your knees not cold?’; ‘Did you get money off them?’

Advert 10

Some people simply don’t understand why anyone would be interested in wearing a pair of trousers, or any clothing for that matter, that’s ripped – and that’s fine. However, Rae’s new chaps have most people thinking the same thing: why even bother?

The TikTok star recently racked up nearly 40 million views on a video of her dancing in a pair of denim chaps.

Advert 10

They’re not like ripped jeans, which usually have tears around the knees and lower thigh, nor are they like normal chaps, designed to be worn over trousers which have gaps around the front and no backside. Rae’s have an absolutely huge gap from thigh to waist, revealing a pair of pink latex hot pants, paired with a white tank top.

‘At that point why even wear pants?’ one user commented. ‘I’ve seen a lot of weird fits, but this tops all of them,’ another wrote. ‘Kinda like eating soup with a fork,’ a third commented. ‘There is literally no point of wearing jeans if it doesn’t cover you up,’ another wrote.

Advert 10

Others have defended Rae, saying people are ‘hating’ but know ‘she looks good’, while another pointed out, ‘Y’all know she posted it cuz she knew everyone was gonna ask about her pants.’