Adele Jokes About Weight Loss After Turning Up To Drake’s Birthday Party

As the sky fell, Adele dropped in at Drake’s big Hollywood birthday bash – and she looks phenomenal.

The 31-year-old, Someone Like You artist joined Drizzy at his birthday party at Goya studios in Hollywood on Wednesday, October 23.

Adele was snapped partying away with the Hotline Bling singer, wowing onlookers with a joyous smile and an off-the-shoulder black velvet gown.

Showing off her gorgeous hair and makeup, the 15-time Grammy-winner shared a photo on her Instagram making light of her recent weight loss.

Posing with a confident pout, Adele wrote: ‘I used to cry but now I sweat,’ with an additional laughing emoji.

The Rolling In The Deep singer also wished Drake many happy returns, writing: ‘Happy birthday to one of the kindest and funniest people I’ve met.’

She also added the hashtag #gingermckenna – a tribute to Sharon Stone’s iconic character from Martin Scorsese’s 1995 classic, Casino.

Drake later thanked the singer for coming to the show, sharing her post on Instagram. In the caption, he wrote: ‘Oiiiiiii don’t f*cking get me gassed right now I love this woman and she came to the show. Thank god nobody told me I would have been SHOOK.’

Adele was just one of many A-list stars at the party, including Diddy, Chris Brown, and Future (there was no sign of Rihanna though, after she rocked up at Drake’s more low-key club party earlier this week – where he ordered McDonald’s for everyone to enjoy).

The mother-of-one is now believed to be dating Grime artist Skepta, 37. Adele split from 45-year-old Simon Konecki in April after eight years together. The couple have a seven-year-old son Angelo, and since her split with Konecki it appears she’s been making some lifestyle changes.

In June this year, Adele already stunned fans with a slimmer figure when she posed alongside the Spice Girls. A source close to the singer told The Sun: ‘Adele has been out enjoying herself and she sees that as her priority at the moment, along with being a mum to Angelo.’

Recently, Adele has apparently been taking fitness classes alongside Ayda Field – who’s married to Robbie Williams – and has allegedly lost more than a stone.

The source added:

She has been loving her new workout regime and it really works for her. It’s a bonus that she has shifted some weight. Her mates are glad she’s letting loose and there’s nothing but good feelings towards her. She’s got a new lease of life.

