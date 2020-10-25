Adele Jokes About Weight Loss During SNL Hosting Debut

NBC

Adele has made light of all the media talk over her drastic weight loss, as she made her debut as SNL’s host.

Appearing on Saturday Night Live as it most recent celebrity host, the British singer joked about the speculation surrounding her weight and made reference to Coronavirus restrictions and teased her new album.

The 32-year-old award-winning musician was presenting the comedy programme during times of social-distancing rules, so had no live audience in place.

‘I know I look really, really different since you last saw me,’ she opened with.

‘But actually, because of all the Covid restrictions… I had to travel light and I could only bring half of me,’ she mused. ‘And this is the half I chose!’

‘I’d rather just put on some wigs, have a glass of wine or six and see what happens,’ the Hello singer said, as she revealed how she was ‘too scared’ to both perform and sing on the popular US show.

That said, the star did break into spontaneous song during a skit she took part in that mocked The Bachelor.

Adele had already impressed viewers when she appeared in the promo for this weekend’s edition of SNL, amazing people with her attempt at an American accent.

The singer, originally from Tottenham, London, shocked fans when she unrecognisably transformed, thanks to a seven-stone weight loss and rigorous training regime she undertook, which included limiting her intake to 1,000 calories per day, cutting out of junk food, and strict exercise.

She first appeared on the US nightly show 12 years ago, where she sung as a guest when first trying to crack America. Her next album, which she said was on its way back in February while attending a pal’s wedding, continues to be a work in progress.