Adele Leaves Fans In Tears With Hilarious Answer To Awkward Instagram Live Question

Adele/Instagram/NBC

Adele fans have been unable to contain their amusement after the singer provided a hilarious response to an awkward question during an Instagram Live stream.

The Someone Like You singer offered fans the chance to ask her some questions when she went live on the platform this weekend, with her appearance coming days after she announced an upcoming album, rumoured to be called 30.

Though she might have expected the conversation to be focused on her new music, given the timing of the stream, one fan decided to be a little more daring while quizzing Adele.

Alamy

In fairness, it’s not often that you get the chance to ask a celebrity like Adele anything you want, so when the opportunity presented itself the unidentified Instagram user decided to go all in and ask, ‘What’s your body count?’

For those who don’t know, the phrase ‘body count’ refers to how many people a person has slept with, meaning the Instagram user evidently had hopes to learn some personal and intimate information about the singer.

Adele, however, appeared to be among those who are unfamiliar with the phrase as she responded, ‘What’s my body count? What does that mean?’

Check out her response here:

It’s unclear whether the singer was simply feigning ignorance in order to avoid answering the question or whether she really didn’t know what it meant, but either way, the response left fans in tears.

Responding to the events on Twitter, one person wrote, ‘NOT SOMEONE ASKING ADELE WHAT HER BODY COUNT IS??? AND HER NOT KNOWING WHAT THAT IS I’M SCREAMING’

Another commented, ‘Someone asked Adele what her body count was and I almost died.’

A third wrote, ‘first thing I hear when opening adele’s ig live is her saying “body count? what’s that mean?”[crying face]’

One Twitter user joked that Adele had ‘revealed her body count in her recent Instagram post’, with a photoshopped image appearing to promote Adele’s new album with the number ’30’. Beneath the image, ‘Adele’ was depicted as writing, ’30. MY BODY COUNT IS 30!’

Obviously the singer didn’t really give up the information so easily, and while I’ve no doubt people will have since gone out of their way to make sure Adele is clued up on what ‘body count’ means, it’s very unlikely the Instagram user will ever get the answer they were hoping for.

