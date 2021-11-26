Adele Reportedly Gave Old Teacher Incredible Gift After Emotional Surprise Reduced Her To Tears
Adele has reportedly gifted her former English teacher the most amazing present, after the pair reunited on stage during her TV special.
The Easy On Me singer got a massive surprise when Ms McDonald came up on stage during her ITV special An Audience With Adele, which aired last weekend.
The show, which took place on November 6 at the London Palladium, saw Adele reduced to tears as she was surprised by her year eight teacher from Chestnut Grove School, in Balham.
Since the reunion, Adele has reportedly given Ms McDonald a present to show her appreciation for the immensely positive impact she had on her career.
According to an insider, the 33-year-old has gifted Ms McDonald package tickets to watch her at BST Hyde Park next year, worth £500 each.
A source told The Sun how the reunion ‘touched the hearts of everyone who watched’, but was felt by ‘no one more so than Adele herself’.
They said:
After the ITV Audience With her team got Ms McDonald’s number so Adele could reach out again.
She has now offered her diamond package tickets worth £500 each to her and her family for her BST Hyde Park gigs in London. Adele wants to make sure she and her family have the best time ever and wants nothing more than to treat Ms McDonald.
During the special, Adele told Emma Thompson how Ms McDonald had ‘got [her] really into literature’ and was ‘so bloody cool, so engaging, she really made us care’.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]