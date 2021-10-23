unilad
Advert

Adele Reveals Her Gross ‘Proudest Possession’

by : Emily Brown on : 23 Oct 2021 11:14
Adele Reveals Her Gross ‘Proudest Possession’@adele/Instagram

Some people’s proudest possession might be a family heirloom or an impressive creation they spent hours working on, but for Adele, it’s something that should probably have gone in the bin a long time ago.

The Rolling in the Deep singer has been in the spotlight recently ahead of the release of her upcoming new album, 30, appearing on the cover of both British and US Vogue and getting more than she bargained for when she was asked about her body count during an Instagram Live Q&A session.

Advert

As part of the efforts to build hype for her upcoming album – as if the world isn’t excited enough already – Adele also took part in a video interview for Vogue in which she gave fans an insight into her life by answering dozens of questions.

Adele - Singer Adele (Alamy)Alamy

The singer was quizzed about when fans could next expect to see her on tour, how she handles being recognised in public and whether she experiences stage fright, but it was the question of what she considered her proudest possession that arguably produced the strangest answer.

It’s hard to imagine popular singers being hardcore fans of other celebrities, but Adele proved that can definitely be the case as she revealed her prized item to be a framed piece of Celine Dion’s chewing gum.

Advert

Adele had been gifted the used gum by The Late Late Show host James Corden after he became aware of her admiration for the singer, with Adele describing it as ‘pretty amazing’.

See her discuss the bizarre item below:

Corden came to acquire the gum after conducting one of his popular Carpool Karaoke sessions with Dion, with Adele explaining he ‘made her spit her gum into a piece of paper and he framed it’ for her.

Advert

Adele’s account was later confirmed by Corden on The Late Late Show, where he explained he managed to get the gum just before Dion disposed of it ready for their song-filled car ride.

Considering Adele is the owner of numerous big awards, I think Dion should be honoured to know that the singer’s greatest possession is something she had in her mouth.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Brian Laundrie: Body Discovered Has Been Confirmed To Be Missing Fugitive
News

Brian Laundrie: Body Discovered Has Been Confirmed To Be Missing Fugitive

Alec Baldwin Shoots And Kills Female Crew Member On Set With Prop Gun
Film and TV

Alec Baldwin Shoots And Kills Female Crew Member On Set With Prop Gun

Eyewitness Shares Alec Baldwin’s Reaction To Firing ‘Hot Gun’ On Film Set
Film and TV

Eyewitness Shares Alec Baldwin’s Reaction To Firing ‘Hot Gun’ On Film Set

Halyna Hutchins’ Husband Speaks Out After Alec Baldwin Shooting On Film Set
News

Halyna Hutchins’ Husband Speaks Out After Alec Baldwin Shooting On Film Set

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: Celebrity, Adele, James Corden

Credits

Vogue/YouTube

  1. Vogue/YouTube

    73* Questions With Adele | Vogue

 