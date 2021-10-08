Adele Reveals Reasons Behind 100lb Weight Loss And Why She ‘Didn’t Share Her Journey’

British Vogue/Adele/Instagram

Adele has opened up about why she didn’t share her weight loss journey with fans after losing 100lbs.

The pop star almost broke the internet when she shared an image of herself wearing a black dress on her birthday in May 2020, with the selective view of social media making it appear as if she had lost weight practically overnight.

The Instagram post racked up more than 12 million likes and almost a quarter of a million comments from stunned fans, though Adele has now pointed out that actually a lot of time and effort went into her weight loss.

Speaking to Vogue as she became the first celebrity to cover both the British and US magazines, Adele said, ‘I think one of the reasons people lost the plot was because actually, it was over a two-year period.’

She described losing ‘100lbs’ behind closed doors, and explained she didn’t share her experiences with fans because of her anxiety.

The Rolling in the Deep singer said:

Working out, I would just feel better. It was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone. I got quite addicted to it. I work out two or three times a day. So I do my weights in the morning, then I normally hike or I box in the afternoon, and then I go and do my cardio at night. I was basically unemployed when I was doing it. And I do it with trainers.

Adele went on to acknowledge that not everyone has the time to work out multiple times a day or pay for training, saying, ‘It’s not doable for a lot of people’, but noting she ‘needed to get addicted to something to get [her] mind right’.

With Instagram having become a hub for influencers, personal trainers and fitness gurus, Adele knows she did things differently than what might have been ‘expected’, but stressed she ‘couldn’t give a flying f*ck’.

She said, ‘People are shocked because I didn’t share my ‘journey’. They’re used to people documenting everything on Instagram, and most people in my position would get a big deal with a diet brand… I did it for myself and not anyone else. So why would I ever share it? I don’t find it fascinating. It’s my body.’

In spite of her efforts to keep her weight loss private, Adele has found that ‘people have been talking about [her] body for 12 years’, including before she lost weight.

She condemned people for coming out with claims that they’d been the ones to train her and reports about the various different diets she’d supposedly tried, stressing she hasn’t ‘done any diet’ and in fact now eats ‘more than [she] used to’ because she works out so much.

She continued, ‘ And also, that whole thing of like, ‘Gets Revenge Body’… Oh my god. Suck my d*ck! It’s ridiculous. I think it’s that people love to portray a divorced woman as spinning out of control, like, ‘Oh she must be crackers. She must’ve decided she wants to be a ho.’ Because what is a woman without a husband? It’s bullsh*t.’

Though she chose exercise as a way to deal with her mental health, Adele maintains that ‘you don’t need to be overweight to be body positive, you can be any shape or size’.

The interview came alongside the announcement of new music from the singer, with her track Easy On Me set to be released next week.

