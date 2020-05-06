Adele Shares Message Of Hope On Instagram To Celebrate Her Birthday Adele/Instagram

You’d be forgiven for having absolutely no idea what day it is.

Advert

For most of us, time is a concept that has completely gone out the window, and if you manage to brush your teeth before 12pm, well, I salute you.

But let me clear things up. It doesn’t matter whether it’s Wednesday, Thursday or even Sunday, because now we simply navigate our way through time via events such as the birthday of the queen herself, Adele.

Adele PA Images

Yesterday, May 6, Adele turned 32 while in lockdown. While some fans have been concerned for the Skyfall singer’s well-being after sensationalised headlines about her divorce, her finances and her private life were plastered all over the tabloids, it seems like 32 is treating her well.

Advert

Any Adele fans will know she tends to keep a low profile between album releases, and her social media posts are far and few between. And that’s what makes her birthday message of hope so special.

Taking to Instagram, Adele essentially broke the internet when she uploaded a picture of herself looking all kinds of incredible in a high-neck black dress with puffed sleeves, framed by a gold ring donned with stunning white and cream flower arrangements.

‘Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time,’ she wrote on the caption. ‘I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels. 2020 okay bye thanks x.’

Within minutes, the comments section was filled with friends and fans all wishing the star a happy birthday, commenting on how amazing she looks and also demanding information about new music.

‘Honey You can’t just show up like this and say nothing! We need new music,’ one person commented, while another added: ‘Our birthday gift should be an Adele 2020 album, yes?!’

PA Images

There has been a lot of speculation around Adele’s weight loss in recent years, and while there’s no getting away from how stunning she looks after a reported three-stone weight loss, it’s important to remember that she has always looked beautiful and she’s not defined by her weight.

Advert

I don’t think I need to remind you that she’s already got 15 Grammy Awards to her name.

Anyway, it’s amazing to see a smile on her face, and the thought of new music coming is enough to get anyone through the long days of quarantine.