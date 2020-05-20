Adult Film Star Ron Jeremy Fights To Save Tree Outside His Childhood Home In New York

Adult Film Star Ron Jeremy Fights To Save Tree Outside His Childhood Home PA/RealRonJeremy/Twitter

Adult movie star Ron Jeremy is fighting to protect a tree outside his New York home, which his father planted the day he was born in 1953.

The performer took to Twitter to reveal a utility company is trying to cut the sentimental tree down, which was planted outside their home in Queens all those years ago.

Alongside the tweet, Jeremy posted a 2018 photo of himself hugging the tree, which is located on Bell Boulevard in Bayside.

‘I need your help,’ he wrote. ‘Help me save my tree.’

Jeremy has been staying at a hotel in Hollywood during the current health crisis, however a neighbour got in touch with him to let him know the trunk of his tree had been wrapped in yellow tape last week, New York Daily News reported.

‘I looked after that tree all my life. They tried to chop the tree down years ago but I wouldn’t let them,’ Jeremy told the publication. ‘I even belted myself to the tree.’

According Con Edison, the utility company that wants to remove the tree, it is on city property and therefore the Parks Department can choose to remove it.

In a tweet responding to Jeremy, they said the city can decide whether to remove the tree to avoid any damage it could potentially cause to surrounding power lines.

The 67-year-old responded by pleading: ‘Let my little tree live, he ain’t ready to go yet.’

Speaking to NBC New York, the New York City Parks Department said they ‘appreciate Mr. Jeremy’s personal attachment to the tree in front of his childhood home. Our city’s street trees are not just environment assets, they can also connect us to our roots, reminding us of the people and places we love.’

They added they found the Norway maple to be in a ‘poor condition’ in their last inspection.

Ron Jeremy’s work might have come to a bit of a halt during the current health crisis, however he remains one of the biggest names in the adult film industry, having made more than 2,200 movies.

Adult Film Star Ron Jeremy Fights To Save Tree Outside His Childhood Home PA Images

He began his working life as a teacher, before trying to work his way into a career on Broadway. However, he ended up posing for Playgirl while struggling to make ends meet, before ending up in the adult film industry.

Jeremy is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for ‘most appearances in adult films’ and is thought to be worth around $6 million (£4.6 million).

Jeremy has previously been accused of sexual assault, which resurfaced in the wake of the Me Too movement, though no charges have been brought against him. Webcam model Ginger Banks alleged the adult film star would sexually assault women at adult industry expos, however he has strenuously denied the claims.