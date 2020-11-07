unilad
Alan Sugar Tells Donald Trump: ‘You’re Fired’

by : Cameron Frew on : 07 Nov 2020 21:43
Alan Sugar Tells Donald Trump: 'You're Fired'Alan Sugar Tells Donald Trump: 'You're Fired'PA Images

After losing the US presidential election, Alan Sugar had few words for Donald Trump: ‘You’re fired!’ 

Joe Biden will become the 46th President of the United States, after securing a projected victory in Pennsylvania and passing the 270 Electoral College votes to win.

Trump, who’ll soon be a former POTUS, has remained quiet on Twitter following the news. However, amid celebrations across America, The Apprentice boss in the UK has delivered the news.

For 14 seasons, Trump was the face of NBC’s The Apprentice, a reality show that saw aspiring businesspeople battle it out for a $250,000 starting contract to manage one of the host’s business projects.

It spawned a number of international variations; notably, a British version on BBC One presented by Lord Sugar. It follows a similar format, with each episode ending with a contestant facing the wrath and pointed-finger of the host.

The Apprentice You're FiredThe Apprentice You're FiredBBC

So, following the news that Trump would lose the White House come January next year – until then, he’ll remain in power as a ‘lame duck’ president – Sugar sent a tweet to him saying: ‘It is with regret You’re Fired!’

One of his followers replied asking what took him so long, to which he wrote: ‘Just woke up in Auz to the good news.’

At the time of writing, Trump has yet to respond to Biden’s election win on Twitter, though he did issue a statement accusing the Democrats of ‘stealing the election’ via illegal votes.

While the president has repeatedly shared these claims online and in press conferences, we’ve yet to receive any evidence. CNN even refused to share the statement on-air, describing it as ‘full of false information’.

