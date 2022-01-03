Alec Baldwin Says He Won’t Let Negativity ‘Destroy’ Him In 2022 After ‘Rust’ Shooting

@alecbaldwininsta/Instagram

Alec Baldwin has shared his plans to ‘let go’ of what is ‘destroying’ him in a lengthy video, in which he reflected on the shooting of Halyna Hutchins.

The actor took to Instagram to mark the new year with a video posted yesterday, January 2, which he began by sharing a story of a woman who recently handed him a kind message written on a packet of Splenda.

Baldwin explained that he’s had more people be ‘kind and thoughtful and generous of spirit’ than ‘malignant’ about the death of Hutchins, who died after a fatal shot from a gun Baldwin was holding as a prop on the set of the film Rust.

The investigation into her death is ongoing, and Baldwin admitted in the clip that Hutchins ‘died very tragically’ when the incident took place last year. He went on, ‘I’ve gotten so much, I mean so much, goodwill from people. It’s just incredible.’

In the near 13-minute clip, Baldwin explained he is not typically a ‘New Year’s resolution person’, but that he wants to ‘push’ himself in trying to ‘not allow the negativity in my life to affect me’.

He described Hutchins’ death as ‘surely the worst situation I’ve ever been involved with’, and explained that he’s been having some ‘very interesting phone calls’ with people who deal ‘in all kinds of behavioural, philosophical, religious, spiritual, meditation, all kinds of ways to attain a state of mind where you really short-circuit a lot of the negative in your life’.

And that’s what I want… I’m very hopeful that the people in charge with investigating this whole thing get to the truth as soon as possible. No one wants the truth more than I do.

Baldwin explained he is getting more ‘dialled into’ how to ‘manage your feelings better’ and ‘not let [negativity] destroy you or get the better of you’, as well as to ‘stop seeing things in terms of good or bad’.

He thanked those who offered their support and expressed hopes for the new year to achieve ‘peace, awareness [and] consciousness’, as well as ‘deepening my relationships with the people that I love, pulling them closer to me, and improving relationships with people I care about but maybe I don’t get to see much of them anymore’.

The actor received support from his followers after sharing the video, with many fans wishing him a happy new year, though Baldwin said he also ‘understand[s]’ those who offered him ‘the opposite of support’ in the wake of the incident.