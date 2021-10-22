Alec Baldwin Tweet From Four Years Ago Resurfaces After Movie Set Death

Alamy/BT

A tweet seemingly posted by actor Alec Baldwin four years ago has started doing the rounds on social media after he fatally shot a woman by accident on a film set.

Baldwin was working on the set of the 19th Century western Rust at Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico when he reportedly picked up a prop gun and fired it on Thursday, October 21, resulting in the death of 42-year-old director of photography Halyna Hutchins.

A 48-year-old man, Joel Souza, also suffered injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance. He has since left the hospital after being treated.

Filming has now been shut down and police are investigating the tragic accident, for which no charges have been filed. In a statement, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office said: ‘This incident remains an active investigation. As more information becomes available, updates will be provided.’

In the wake of the accident, social media users have started reposting an old tweet attributed to Baldwin, in which he apparently referenced wrongful deaths.

It tweet read: ‘I wonder how it must feel to wrongfully kill someone…’

The comment came in relation to a 2017 incident that saw a California police officer fatally shoot a suspect in the car park of a 7Eleven.

Footage of the incident cited by The Los Angeles Times showed the officer struggling with a man, who pulled an object from the officer’s utility belt. The officer then reportedly unholstered his pistol and fired numerous shots towards the man, causing him to collapse to the ground.

Following the fatal events at the New Mexico film set, a Santa Fe sheriff spokesperson said Baldwin spoke to police voluntarily and left the building after he finished his interviews. The actor was seen outside the sheriff’s office crying and looking visibly upset while speaking on the phone.