Alec Baldwin’s Brother Stephen Releases Statement After Fatal Shooting On Film Set
Stephen Baldwin has released a statement following his brother Alec Baldwin’s involvement in the accidental death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Hutchins passed away yesterday, October 21, after Baldwin shot a prop gun on the set of the film Rust in New Mexico and accidentally cased her fatal injuries.
The director of the production, Joel Souza, was also injured in the incident and has since been released from the hospital after undergoing treatment.
Baldwin released a statement to say there are ‘no words’ to convey his ‘shock and sadness’ over the events, which he described as a ‘tragic accident’.
The actor’s brother, who is known for his role in The Usual Suspects, also spoke out on the incident as he shared an Instagram post in which he asked followers for their ‘prayers’.
He wrote: ‘Not much can be said other than please pray for all involved in the wake of this tragic accident thank you.’
Stephen is one of a number of stars to have spoken out following the incident, with Baldwin’s Rust co-star, Frances Fisher, paying tribute to Hutchins in a post which said she ‘loved watching [her] work’.
Sharing a picture of herself alongside Hutchins, Fisher wrote:
Your intense focus and your vibrant command of the room.
I asked you to stand next to me in our #IAsolidarity #RUST cast&crew photo because I wanted to make sure you were front and center, seeing as there are so few non-male directors of photography.
There is a line from #Unforgiven that maybe someday I will have the courage to put here. It pretty much sums it all up. In the meantime, my prayers are with your family and with all who love and miss you.
Baldwin was questioned by police following the incident, which is still under investigation.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Celebrity, Alec Baldwin, Halyna Hutchins, New Mexico
CreditsStephen Baldwin/Instagram
Stephen Baldwin/Instagram