unilad
Advert

Alec Baldwin’s Brother Stephen Releases Statement After Fatal Shooting On Film Set

by : Emily Brown on : 22 Oct 2021 19:04
Alamy

Stephen Baldwin has released a statement following his brother Alec Baldwin’s involvement in the accidental death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Hutchins passed away yesterday, October 21, after Baldwin shot a prop gun on the set of the film Rust in New Mexico and accidentally cased her fatal injuries.

Advert

The director of the production, Joel Souza, was also injured in the incident and has since been released from the hospital after undergoing treatment.

Alec Baldwin (Alamy)Alamy

Baldwin released a statement to say there are ‘no words’ to convey his ‘shock and sadness’ over the events, which he described as a ‘tragic accident’.

The actor’s brother, who is known for his role in The Usual Suspects, also spoke out on the incident as he shared an Instagram post in which he asked followers for their ‘prayers’.

Advert

He wrote: ‘Not much can be said other than please pray for all involved in the wake of this tragic accident thank you.’

Stephen is one of a number of stars to have spoken out following the incident, with Baldwin’s Rust co-star, Frances Fisher, paying tribute to Hutchins in a post which said she ‘loved watching [her] work’.

Advert

Sharing a picture of herself alongside Hutchins, Fisher wrote:

Your intense focus and your vibrant command of the room.

I asked you to stand next to me in our #IAsolidarity #RUST cast&crew photo because I wanted to make sure you were front and center, seeing as there are so few non-male directors of photography.

There is a line from #Unforgiven that maybe someday I will have the courage to put here. It pretty much sums it all up. In the meantime, my prayers are with your family and with all who love and miss you.

Baldwin was questioned by police following the incident, which is still under investigation.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Alec Baldwin Releases Statement After Fatally Shooting Halyna Hutchins On Film Set
Film and TV

Alec Baldwin Releases Statement After Fatally Shooting Halyna Hutchins On Film Set

Brian Laundrie: Body Discovered Has Been Confirmed To Be Missing Fugitive
News

Brian Laundrie: Body Discovered Has Been Confirmed To Be Missing Fugitive

Prop Gun Shot By Alec Baldwin Contained ‘Live Round’ In Fatal Shooting, Union Says
Film and TV

Prop Gun Shot By Alec Baldwin Contained ‘Live Round’ In Fatal Shooting, Union Says

Alec Baldwin Shoots And Kills Female Crew Member On Set With Prop Gun
Film and TV

Alec Baldwin Shoots And Kills Female Crew Member On Set With Prop Gun

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: Celebrity, Alec Baldwin, Halyna Hutchins, New Mexico

Credits

Stephen Baldwin/Instagram

  1. Stephen Baldwin/Instagram

    @stephenbaldwin7

 