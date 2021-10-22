Alec Baldwin’s Brother Stephen Releases Statement After Fatal Shooting On Film Set

Your intense focus and your vibrant command of the room.

I asked you to stand next to me in our #IAsolidarity #RUST cast&crew photo because I wanted to make sure you were front and center, seeing as there are so few non-male directors of photography.

There is a line from #Unforgiven that maybe someday I will have the courage to put here. It pretty much sums it all up. In the meantime, my prayers are with your family and with all who love and miss you.