Alexander Wang Accused Of Sexual Assault By 11 Men

Fashion designer Alexander Wang is facing fresh sexual assault allegations.

A student at Parsons School of Design, New York, has alleged that Wang assaulted him at a nightclub in August 2019.

Keaton Bullen, who is now 21, is the eleventh man to make public claims against Wang. The designer has denied all allegations.

The student told the BBC that he met Wang at the Fishbowl club in New York City, where the pair spoke about Parson’s school, of which Wang is an alumnus.

Wang then invited Bullen and his friend to his table and offered them vodka before leading Bullen to the dancefloor, where he allegedly assaulted him.

‘All of a sudden he unzipped my trousers, put his hands in my pants and started grabbing my penis in front of a bunch of people. I completely froze,’ Bullen said.

‘He then said, ‘I want to take you home with me’. I felt weirded out… and removed myself from the situation as fast as possible,’ he added.

Earlier this week, The New York Times revealed that high-profile lawyer Lisa Bloom is now representing 10 men who have made sexual misconduct allegations against Wang. Bullen is not taking legal action but told the BBC that he felt a duty to speak out to support others who are being called liars.

Paul Tweed, a lawyer for Wang, said he is waiting for CCTV footage from the club that ‘his client believes will totally disprove this allegation’.

Allegations against the fashion designer first surfaced in December 2020, after a British model claimed on TikTok that Wang had groped him at a nightclub in 2017.

‘I was by myself at one point and this guy next to me obviously took advantage of the fact that no one could move. And he just started touching me up. Fully up my leg, in my crotch. It made me freeze completely because I was in so much shock,’ Owen Mooney said.

After Mooney’s video went viral, fashion watchdog Instagram accounts DietPrada and Sh*tModelManagement began sharing several anonymous allegations of sexual assault against the designer.

Wang denied the allegations in a statement earlier this year. He described the accusations as ‘baseless and grotesquely false’ and said he would ‘hold accountable’ those who made them.

‘Seeing these lies about me being perpetuated as truths has been infuriating. I have never engaged in the atrocious behaviour described and would never conduct myself in the manner that’s been alleged,’ Wang said.

