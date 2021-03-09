Alexander Wang Apologises For Sexual Misconduct After Allegedly Assaulting 11 Men

PA Images/owenamooney/TikTok

Alexander Wang has promised to ‘do better’ after a number of people came forward with accusations of sexual assault against the fashion designer.

Taking to Instagram, the 37-year-old said that while he disagrees ‘on some of the details of these personal interactions’, he ‘regrets acting in a way that caused them pain’.

This is the first time Wang has admitted any wrongdoing, after at least 11 people came forward with the claims in December of last year.

‘A number of individuals have come forward recently to raise claims against me regarding my past personal behaviour,’ he wrote on the post.

‘I support their right to come forward, and I’ve listened carefully to what they had to say. It was not easy for them to share their stories, and I regret acting in a way that caused them pain.’

Wang, who grew up in California, continued:

While we disagree on some of the details of these personal interactions, I will set a better example and use my visibility and influence to encourage others to recognise harmful behaviours. Life is about learning and growth, and now that I know better, I will do better.

One of the designer’s alleged victims, Keaton Bullen, came forward last month claiming that he met Wang at the Fish Bowl nightclub in New York City in August 2019.

The now 21-year-old says that after chatting about Parsons School of Design, where Bullen is a student and Wang is an alumnus, he and his friends were given vodka and then led to the dancefloor.

‘All of a sudden he unzipped my trousers, put his hands in my pants and started grabbing my penis in front of a bunch of people. I completely froze,’ Bullen said, as per the BBC.

‘He then said, ‘I want to take you home with me’. I felt weirded out and removed myself from the situation as fast as possible.’

Although Bullen is not taking legal action against Wang, high-profile lawyer Lisa Bloom is representing 10 men who have made allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

‘We have met with Alexander Wang and his team. My clients had the opportunity to speak their truth to him and expressed their pain and hurt,’ Bloom wrote on Twitter earlier today, March 9.

‘We acknowledge Mr Wang’s apology and we are moving forward. We have no further comment on this matter.’

The allegations first began emerging in December, when a British model claimed the designer groped him at a nightclub in 2017.

Owen Mooney took to TikTok to tell his story, explaining, ‘I was by myself at one point and this guy next to me obviously took advantage of the fact that no one could move. And he just started touching me up. Fully up my leg, in my crotch. It made me freeze completely because I was in so much shock.’

Following the clip, several more allegations began to emerge, prompting Wang to deny the claims, branding them as ‘baseless and grotesquely false’.