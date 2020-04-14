Alicia Silverstone Admits She Hated Being ‘The Aerosmith Chick’ From Music Videos

It was overwhelming when I was in The Crush, and The Crush, did [so well]. That was first, and that was a lot. And then I did a bunch of movies. And there was the Aerosmith videos. And then I did bunch more movies. Like, I did a movie with James Gandolfini in France called Le Nouveau Monde and did all these really cool things. Jeff Goldblum and I did a movie with called Hideaway and I just did all these things leading up to then Clueless.

So, at each turn, I was getting more and more well-known, and it was more and more uncomfortable. And when Clueless came out, it was so uncomfortable how… I was a teenager. I was 18! And there was just a lot. So, I needed a good therapist and I didn’t have one.