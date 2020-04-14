Alicia Silverstone Admits She Hated Being ‘The Aerosmith Chick’ From Music Videos
This year marks an entire 25 years since the release of iconic teen hit Clueless and I’m so totally buggin’!
Two-and-a-half decades later, Alicia Silverstone is still continuously asked about the 1995 hit, and while you might think it would get boring after a while, the actor says she’s just happy to have been part of something that ‘resonated with so many people’.
Of course, the 43-year-old, who incidentally has not aged a day since her role as fresh-faced Cher, has an impressive back catalogue of films under her belt after nearly three decades in the industry.
But, there’s no getting away from the fact Silverstone is most well known for her iconic role in the coming-of-age movie. Oh, however, there is one more role people often remember her for…
While appearing on Cinema Blend’s ReelBlend podcast to promote her latest film Bad Therapy, Alicia recalled:
I do remember when I was in the Aerosmith videos and people would call me ‘The Aerosmith chick,’ and I was like 17 and I was very offended! Because I was like, ‘I’m a very serious actress. How could you? The Aerosmith chick? That was really… and now I think it’s hilarious! But at the time, I was like, ‘That’s so rude.’
Of course, it’s easy to forget that Silverstone was just 18 when she played the role that would catapult her to stardom.
‘I am grateful for what Clueless [did], how it touched people. But at the time, I was so young, and it really was overwhelming,’ she said.
Alicia added:
It was overwhelming when I was in The Crush, and The Crush, did [so well]. That was first, and that was a lot. And then I did a bunch of movies. And there was the Aerosmith videos. And then I did bunch more movies. Like, I did a movie with James Gandolfini in France called Le Nouveau Monde and did all these really cool things. Jeff Goldblum and I did a movie with called Hideaway and I just did all these things leading up to then Clueless.
So, at each turn, I was getting more and more well-known, and it was more and more uncomfortable. And when Clueless came out, it was so uncomfortable how… I was a teenager. I was 18! And there was just a lot. So, I needed a good therapist and I didn’t have one.
Fortunately for Alicia, the overwhelming nature of it all prompted her to retreat and get involved in something she really cared about.
‘I went to Africa and was trying to help the elephants doing this project. That was like 20 years ago now. I went to the Amazon river with Woody Harrelson and tried to help save the rainforest. I really got so into the world,’ she said.
Alicia added: ‘And so in a way, I’m grateful for how much [Clueless] overwhelmed me, that it allowed me to go into a world that I really cared about.’
Cher would be proud.
