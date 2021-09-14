Amanda Bynes’ Conservatorship Just Got Extended Again

PA

Actor Amanda Bynes has had her conservatorship extended again for another two years.

Bynes, 35, was placed under a temporary conservatorship in 2013 due to suffering from mental health and substance abuse issues.

Advert 10

However, it has been announced that her conservatorship, run by her mother Lynn Bynes, will now be extended until March 2023.

PA Images

In July 2013, Bynes was first detained due to allegedly having set fire to a stranger’s driveway, The Independent reported. She was later hospitalised for 72 hours, which was when a conservatorship was first filed for her under her parent’s name.

With the support of her parents, who helped her ‘get back on track’, the Nickelodeon star announced she had been sober for four years in a 2018 interview with Paper Magazine.

Advert 10

On Monday, September 13, legal documents revealed the decision to extend Bynes’ conservatorship for another two years, having been obtained by US Weekly.

Bynes’ mother submitted a status report in July, which upon review, a judge made the decision to extend the conservatorship. To understand how well Bynes is doing under the conservatorship, another status report must be submitted by Lynn by January 25, 2023.

In her interview with Paper Magazine, Bynes concluded that her advice to anyone else who ‘is struggling with substance abuse would be to be really careful, because drugs can really take a hold of your life.’

Advert 10

The star continued:

I think that’s kind of how I go about [life] now – like, what’s there to lose? I have no fear of the future. I’ve been through the worst and came out the other end and survived it so I just feel like it’s only up from here.

The news of Bynes’ conservatorship being extended has sparked concern among fans, who view the star as being put in a similar position to Britney Spears.

Advert 10

Earlier this month, Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, asked a Los Angeles court to end his daughter’s conservatorship. Spears has also announced that she’s gotten engaged to her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

Bynes previously noted how in the future she hopes to re-enter the acting industry.