Amber Heard Shares Images Of Baby She Had In April

Amber Heard has shared photographs of the baby she had back in April, telling her Instagram followers that her daughter is ‘the beginning of the rest of my life’.
Oonagh Paige Heard was born April 8, 2021, and so is now 12 weeks old. She is the 35-year-old actor’s first child, and it would appear that Oonagh’s middle name is a tribute to Heard’s late mother, Paige, who passed away last May.
Sharing a photograph of herself holding baby Oonagh while lying on a bed, Heard revealed to fans that she decided on having a child four years back, and ‘wanted to do it on my own terms’.
She continued:
I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way.
I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this.
This happy news comes amid Heard’s ongoing legal proceedings against former husband Johnny Depp concerning allegations of domestic violence she has made against him.
Depp has filed a defamation case against Heard, but this had been delayed to April 2022 on account of the coronavirus pandemic.
If you are experiencing domestic violence, please know that you are not alone. You can talk in confidence 24 hours a day to the national domestic violence helpline Refuge on 0808 2000 247.
