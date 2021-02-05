Amber Heard Speaks Out Against Marilyn Manson Amid Abuse Allegations PA Images

Amber Heard has spoken out against Marilyn Manson in the wake of several women coming forward with allegations of abuse.

Several allegations against Manson – real name Brian Warner – surfaced this week after Evan Rachel Wood named Manson as her alleged abuser on Monday, February 1. Wood had been engaged to the singer back in 2010.

Advert 10

The Westworld actor had previously spoken about having been in an abusive relationship, but had never named her abuser.

PA Images

Heard took to Twitter yesterday, February 4, to express her thoughts on it all.

Sharing an article from The New Yorker on Manson, the Aquaman actor wrote:

Advert 10

And yet, no one sees the trend here? Everyone wants to tag a Bathroom wall, no one wants to understand the writing. Evan & I aren’t the 1st to raise our hands. Are you done ignoring it?

Heard herself has alleged abuse against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, something he has always denied. The pair divorced in 2017.

Twitter users responded to Heard’s post thanking her for speaking out. One person said, ‘It’s because of you Amber, speaking up, I was able to recognize my own situation. I figured it out bc you spoke up [sic].’

Another person wrote, ‘I’m proud of you and you bravery. thank you for always using your voice! stronger together.’

Advert 10

Wood’s original Instagram post from February 1 read, ‘The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.’

She continued:

I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives.

Advert 10

Following Wood’s lead, several other women have now come forward with disturbing allegations. Former porn star Jenna Jameson, who had a brief relationship with Manson in 1997, claims that Manson fantasised about eating her alive.

She said, ‘We didn’t go out long because I cut it off after he would nonchalantly say he fantasised about burning me alive. Sexually he liked to bite, and it was disconcerting. He is a lot. To say the least.’

Marilyn PA Images

Manson has since denied all the allegations against him and dubbed them as ‘horrible distortions of reality’.

Advert 10

His statement shared on Tuesday, February 2, read, ‘Obviously, my life and my art have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.’