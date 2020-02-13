Amber Rose Says Kobe Bryant’s Death Gave Her The Courage For Face Tattoo
The sudden death of Kobe Bryant apparently made Amber Rose reevaluate her life, and inspired her to get a face tattoo of both her kids’ names.
On January 26, Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, as well as seven others, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.
It shook the world, as everyday fans and celebrities alike shared their tributes to the basketball legend. The incident seems to have had an effect on high-profile model Amber Rose, who got her children’s names – Bash and Slash – inked on her forehead in the days following the crash.
During an appearance on Fox Soul’s One on One with Keysha Cole, Amber discussed the death of Bryant and how it made her realise how short life is, and inspired her to live without regrets.
Amber said:
I gotta be honest. And I don’t want this to sounds corny or whatever. After Kobe died… it made me reflect on my life. And I don’t want people to be like: ‘Oh Kobe died and you went and got a tattoo.’ But it was kind of like that.
My dad had cancer when he was like 40. And he went through remission and he’s good, but he almost died and I’m 36 and I was like I’ve been wanting this tattoo for a long time. And I was like: ‘Life is so short,’ just do it. Just live your best life. It’s just like – with no regrets. That’s just how I felt and I’m happy I did it.
Amber, a SlutWalk activist, officially debuted her new facial art yesterday, February 12, on Instagram, uploading a photo with the caption: ‘When ur Mom lets you draw on ur Barbie [sic].’ In a later post, she wrote: ‘Beauty is not what’s on the outside… it’s what’s on the inside that counts. Inside of my pussy and inside of my heart.’
After some followers criticised the new tattoo, the 36-year-old hit back, writing:
For the people that are telling me I’m too pretty for a face tat are the same people that would tell me that I’m ‘too pretty’ even if they thought I was ugly and lie to me lol. Or they would just tell me I’m ugly so either way the moral of the story is do whatever the f*ck you want in life – muva [sic].
It’s just a tattoo at the end of the day – if you’ve found the energy to complain about it, you need to take a day off.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Celebrity, Amber Rose, Bash, Face Tattoo, Kobe Bryant, Slash, Tattoos