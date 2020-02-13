Amber Rose Says Kobe Bryant’s Death Gave Her The Courage For Face Tattoo

I gotta be honest. And I don’t want this to sounds corny or whatever. After Kobe died… it made me reflect on my life. And I don’t want people to be like: ‘Oh Kobe died and you went and got a tattoo.’ But it was kind of like that.

My dad had cancer when he was like 40. And he went through remission and he’s good, but he almost died and I’m 36 and I was like I’ve been wanting this tattoo for a long time. And I was like: ‘Life is so short,’ just do it. Just live your best life. It’s just like – with no regrets. That’s just how I felt and I’m happy I did it.