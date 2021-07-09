unilad
Advert

Amelia Hamlin’s Dad Says Her Age Gap Relationship With Scott Disick Is ‘Odd’

by : Emily Brown on : 09 Jul 2021 09:43
Amelia Hamlin's Dad Says Her Age Gap Relationship With Scott Disick Is 'Odd'@ameliagray/Instagram

Actor Harry Hamlin expressed disapproval of the 18-year age gap between his daughter Amelia and Scott Disick when he discussed the pair’s relationship on an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Scott, who is known for his appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, is thought to have started dating 20-year-old Amelia towards the end of last year, with rumours about their romance swirling since October.

Advert

The couple made their relationship official with a post on Instagram in February, and Amelia expressed her fondness for Scott in a post marking his 38th birthday in May.

Scott Disick (PA Images)PA Images

Amelia’s father, Harry, explained that he ‘must confess’ his feelings during the latest episode of the RHOBH, where his wife Lisa Rinna also weighed in on their relationship.

Harry acknowledged that he has been in his own relationships with large age gaps in the past, having dated and welcomed a child with 44-year-old Ursula Andress when he was 28 years old, but when it comes to his own daughter he commented: ‘The issue that’s the most enduring is the age difference, which to me is odd.’

Advert

He continued: ‘But, then again, every time I think of that, I think of myself and Ursula Andress. I was 14 years younger than she when we had (our son) Dimitri, so I can’t really complain, right?’

Prior to dating Amelia, Scott was involved in an on-and-off-again relationship with reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian, with who he also shares three children; Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian (Scott Disick/Instagram)Scott Disick/Instagram

Amelia said Scott made her ‘world better’ during her birthday post earlier this year, writing: ‘i can’t imagine what i would do without you. thank you for being you. the most caring, loving, special person on this planet. i’m so lucky. i’m so blessed to have met you. i love you.’

Advert

The couple are often in the spotlight and hounded by media attention after confirming their relationship, with mum Lisa discussing some of the headlines and false rumours while opening up about her daughter’s relationship on RHOBH, one of which claimed the couple were engaged.

She said: ‘The press stuff that’s coming is, like, holy guacamole. My mom saw it in the market and called and said, ‘Is this true?’ I’m like, ‘Mom, no!’ But I mean, that’s what we’re dealing with.’

Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick (@ameliagray/Instagram)@ameliagray/Instagram

In a previous episode, Lisa admitted to being ‘nervous’ about the age difference between the pair, saying: ‘She’s 19, he’s 37 with three kids. Hello!’

Advert

Though Amelia was 19 when Lisa’s comments were filmed, she has since turned 20.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

There’s Now A Petition For An England Denmark Rematch
Sport

There’s Now A Petition For An England Denmark Rematch

Outrage As England Accused Of Cheating In Euro Semi Final
Sport

Outrage As England Accused Of Cheating In Euro Semi Final

Trump Is Suing Facebook, Google and Twitter On Behalf Of Victims Of ‘Cancel Culture’
News

Trump Is Suing Facebook, Google and Twitter On Behalf Of Victims Of ‘Cancel Culture’

At Least 150 People Killed In More Than 400 Shootings Over 4th July Weekend
News

At Least 150 People Killed In More Than 400 Shootings Over 4th July Weekend

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Celebrity, no-article-matching, Now

Credits

Amelia Hamlin/Instagram

  1. Amelia Hamlin/Instagram

    @ameliagray

 