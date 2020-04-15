Amy Schumer Changes Son's Name After Realising It Sounds Like 'Genital' amyschumer/Instagram/PA

Picking a name for your newborn baby may well be one of the most difficult and sensitive decisions many of us will ever have to make.

Of course, you absolutely have to think about the sort of name you will like the sound and meaning of, even after screeching it across a supermarket car park 5,000 times. But you also need to bear in mind the mean, scary world of the playground that awaits your precious bundle of joy when they start school in just a few short years.

Unfortunately, parents with the very best of intentions will sometimes end up giving their little darling an absolute clanger of a name, without noticing the icky connotations for many months after the birth.

Now, comedian and actor Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer have had to give their son’s name a bit of a rethink after cottoning on to the fact that it sounds a bit too much like the word ‘genital’.

Their son Gene was born in May 2019, and was given the full – and accidentally face-palm inducing – name of Gene Attell Fischer.

The middle name of ‘Attell’ had been intended as a sweet tribute to Schumer’s friend and fellow comic, Dave Attell.

However, after twigging just how dodgy the two names sounded when placed beside each other – especially given that his surname already sounds rather like ‘fissure’ – the couple decided they had to make a change.

Speaking on her podcast, Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith, the Trainwreck star revealed the change in name:

Do you guys know that Gene, our baby’s name, is officially changed? It’s now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realised that we, by accident, named our son ‘genital’.

Podcast guest and former co-star Claudia O’Doherty revealed she too had noticed the unfortunate combo, admitting:

My mum pointed that out to me, actually. My mum was like, ‘Amy’s called her son genital’. And I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And then, she was right.

Schumer went on to explain that, although Attell had been ‘so honoured’ by the tribute, ‘David’ was ultimately a better and more convenient choice all round. Seeing as it’s also her father’s middle name, this is also very much a case of killing two birds with one stone, as noted by Schumer.

Phew. Looks like Gene dodged a bullet on that one…

You can listen to the full podcast episode here.