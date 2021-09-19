unilad
Amy Schumer Reveals She Had Her Uterus And Appendix Removed

by : Hannah Smith on : 19 Sep 2021 17:40
Amy Schumer says she’s had surgery to remove her uterus and appendix following a years-long struggle with endometriosis.

The comedian posted a video to Instagram filmed from her hospital bed the morning following the surgery in which she explained her ordeal, revealing that ‘the doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed,’ adding that he made the decision to remove her appendix after discovering it too had been ‘attacked’ by the condition.

‘There was a lot, a lot of blood in my uterus and I’m, you know, sore and I have some, like, gas pains,’ she explained.

Endometriosis is a long-term condition in which tissue similar to that which lines the womb grows in other places, often resulting in extreme pain and reproductive issues. It’s thought to affect as many as 1 in 10 women in the UK, many of whom do not receive a diagnosis for the condition for several years after they first begin experiencing symptoms.

Schumer has previously spoken about her experience living with endometriosis, explaining that it contributed to her having a ‘really tough’ experience with IVF and a challenging pregnancy in which she had ‘really bad endometriosis and adenomyosis.’

During an appearance on the pregnancy podcast What To Expect in 2019, Schumer revealed that she and her partner has been ‘seriously thinking’ about surrogacy before she became pregnant and that her experience of pregnancy led her to decide she can’t be pregnant ever again.

‘I could have a baby again, physically, but it might kill me,’ she explained.

In a follow-up Instagram post, Schumer thanked the doctors who performed the surgery and told her followers ‘If you have really painful periods you may have #endometriosis.’

If you have been affected by the contents of this article, please find more information and support via Endometriosis UK on their website, Twitter and Instagram

