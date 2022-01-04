Anchorman Star Spends New Year In Jail After DUI And Hit And Run Arrest

NBC/Paramount Pictures/Alamy

Actor David Koechner saw 2022 in from a California jail cell after being arrested for drunk-driving, according to a police report.

Koechner, who is best known for his roles in Anchorman and The Office, was reportedly pulled over on New Year’s Eve after police in Simi Valley, California, received reports of an erratic driver.

Advert 10

After failing a field sobriety test, the 59-year-old was reportedly booked in to Ventura County Jail at around 5.00pm, spending his night in the cell before being released at around 5.00am the next morning.

Alamy

Koechner allegedly hit a road sign with his car without stopping, TMZ reports, with officers claiming that he ‘blew two tires out’ before being stopped by police. Following his arrest his car was also towed.

On the morning after his arrest Koechner was photographed by paparazzi filling up his car at a gas station while wearing the same jacket seen in a police mugshot. The actor’s car had bodywork missing as well as some visible dents and scratches, though it’s not clear whether the damage was related to the previous night’s incident.

Advert 10

Alamy

Despite being best known for playing party animals, Koechner himself is not known to have had any previous history of drunk-driving or other run-ins with the law, and is due to begin touring his new self-titled stand-up show this week.

The comedian has not commented on his arrest, with a court date for the alleged DUI set for March 30 at the Ventura County Superior Court.