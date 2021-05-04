Andrew Garfield Says He ‘Didn’t Get A Call’ To Appear In Spider-Man: No Way Home

joshuahorowitz/Twitter/Sony Pictures Releasing

Andrew Garfield has shut down rumours that he’ll be appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

People have long speculated if Spider-Man veterans Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would feature in Marvel’s next Spider-Man movie, but Garfield insists he wasn’t called about it.

While the Hacksaw Ridge actor denied he’d be appearing in the No Way Home, which is set to be released this year, he added that he couldn’t speak on behalf of anyone else, implying that Maguire could have got the phone call in question.

Discussing the matter with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Garfield said it was ‘f*cking hilarious’ how much the rumours have snowballed.

PA Images

Asked whether the rumours are ‘bullsh*t’, Garfield explained to Horowitz, ‘It’s f*cking hilarious because I do have this Twitter account and I see how often Spider-Man is trending and there’s people freaking out about a thing and I’m just like… Guys. I wish I could just speak to everyone and say, like, ‘I recommend you chill’.’

He continued:

Listen, I can’t speak for anything else but myself, like, they might be doing something, but I ain’t got a call.

Garfield went on to compare his situation to video games Mafia or Werewolf, and that he spends his days trying to convince people he’s really not in No Way Home, the same way the characters have to convince people in the video games that they’re not the werewolf or part of the mafia.

Horowitz goes on to ask Garfield once again if he’s in the movie or not, to which the Breathe actor doubles down on his previous answer of no, and that he hasn’t had any calls on the matter. He added, ‘I’d have gotten a call by now.’

With the film’s release date currently set for December 17 of this year, Garfield’s probably right in saying he would have been asked by now to feature in the movie if that was Marvel’s plan.

Current Spider-Man Tom Holland has also said that neither Garfield or Maguire will be in the franchise’s upcoming movie.

Marvel Studios

Back in February, Holland said, ‘They will not be appearing in this film. Unless they have hidden the most massive piece of information from me, which I think is too big of a secret for them to keep from me. But as of yet, no. It’ll be a continuation of the Spider-Man movies that we’ve been making.’

Either our dreams really have been crushed, or both Garfield and Holland are very good liars. I mean, they are actors after all…