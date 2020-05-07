Andy Serkis Will Read The Hobbit Live To You In One Sitting
Andy Serkis will read the whole of The Hobbit to you live and in just one sitting.
While Tom Hardy has been reading children’s books and sending you off to peaceful sleep, you may need to clear a full day’s schedule for this one, instead of just popping it on after dinner.
Serkis, who stars as Gollum in the film adaptations of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, is going to read all 310 pages of JRR Tolkien’s book in one sitting – something which is thought to take around 12 hours – to raise money for charity.
The actor shared a video to tell fans about the upcoming event, which featured a special guest, and teased at what he’s also been working on while in lockdown.
You can watch it here:
I’m not sure about you but I often struggle to read 12 pages before nodding off, never mind reading for 12 hours.
Serkis will be reading the whole book without any breaks, and I can’t be the only one wondering what will happen when the poor chap needs the toilet, right?
The 56-year-old is taking on the challenge in aid of two charities, Best Beginnings and NHS Charities Together, and has already raised over £24,000 in just six hours of setting up the page.
As per his GoFundMe page, the actor said:
So many of us are struggling in isolation during the lockdown. While times are tough, I want to take you on one of the greatest fantasy adventures ever written, a 12 hour armchair marathon across Middle Earth whilst raising money for two amazing charities which are doing extraordinary work right now to help those most in need in the UK: Best Beginnings and NHS Charities Together.
From an unexpected party to the last stage, join Bilbo and me on this tale of high adventure. Together we’ll face the might of the trolls, journey to the magical Rivendell, encounter the giant spiders in the labyrinths of Mirkwood, and the evil goblins living among the roots of the Misty Mountains, until we meet the dragon Smaug, and see the Battle of the Five Armies.
The reading – something which Andy is coining as a Hobbitathon – will take place tomorrow, May 8, bright and early at 10.00am GMT, 5.00am EST, 2.00am PST.
Andy is hoping to raise £100,000, which is definitely achievable – I mean, in the time spent writing this article the donations have already gone up by more than £4000. Impressive.
If you want to donate towards the fundraiser, you can do so here. And if you want to tune in and listen, Andy said: ‘I will be announcing on this page how to live stream my Adventure so stay tuned and donate,’ so keep your eye on the GoFundMe page.
It’s okay to not panic about everything going on in the world right now. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization, click here.
