Angelina Jolie And The Weeknd Are Rumoured To Be Dating

2021’s most unexpected couple may just have revealed itself, as Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd reignited rumours the two may be dating.

The celebrity gossip rumour mill went into overdrive after the pair were spotted leaving an LA restaurant together, fuelling speculation that first began mounting after they were seen dining at the very same spot back in June.

Jolie, 46, and The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, 31, were photographed together for the first time as they departed the Italian restaurant in Santa Monica after spending several hours in a private dining room; the pair drove back together to The Weeknd’s house, according to the MailOnline.

In paparazzi photos the couple are seen both dressed in black and wearing masks, but – perhaps unfortunately for them – still instantly recognisable.

As well as their two rendezvous at the restaurant in the span of just a few months, Complex reports the pair were also at a Mustafa the Poet concert in July, with Jolie bringing her children Shiloh and Zahara to the show, while The Weeknd was seen attending with friends.

Jolie is currently in the middle of a custody battle with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, who she divorced in 2019, while The Weeknd has not been in a public relationship since breaking up with his on-off girlfriend Bella Hadid that same year.

While there’s been absolutely no confirmation on either side of a possible romance, it’s not surprising that social media was set ablaze at the sight of the pair together over the weekend, not least given that The Weeknd has previously paid tribute to Jolie herself in his song Party Monster, in which he sings ‘Angelina, lips like Angelina’.

But before everyone starts getting carried away, some have been quick to pour cold water on the rumours, with one source telling Page Six in July the pair were ‘not trying to hide’, suggesting the meetings may have been work-related with The Weeknd reportedly ‘focused on getting to the movie business’.

