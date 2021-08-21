unilad
Angelina Jolie Debut Smashes Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram Record

by : Hannah Smith on : 21 Aug 2021 10:58
Angelina Jolie Debut Smashes Jennifer Aniston's Instagram RecordPA Images/Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Angelina Jolie has become the latest celebrity to give in to the social media machine, making her Instagram debut on Friday.

As one of the world’s most famous actors, it’s no surprise that her arrival on the app was instantly major news, with fans flocking to follow the star and activist’s account.

Within less than 24 hours she’s racked up more than four million followers, breaking the 2 million mark within just 3 hours of creating her account.

Angelina Jolie (PA Images)PA Images

Those numbers would seem to suggest that Jolie has absolutely destroyed the previous record for the quickest account to reach one million followers, which up until now sat at five hours and 16 minutes.

That benchmark was held by none other than Jennifer Aniston, who joined the app in January 2019, announcing her arrival with a photo of her fellow Friends stars with the caption, ‘And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too, HI INSTAGRAM.’

If you’re expecting Jolie’s arrival on Instagram to bring pics of herself hanging out with her celebrity pals though, you’ll likely be disappointed, with the campaigner using her first post to explain she’s got a very specific reason for joining the app.

To mark her Instagram debut, Jolie shared a photo of a letter written by a young Afghan girl expressing her fears over life under the Taliban.

In the caption to her post, she wrote, ‘Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely. So I’ve come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights.’

Over the course of her career, Jolie has dedicated much of her time to her work as a humanitarian activist, having acted as Special Envoy to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees since 2012.

Her decision to join Instagram seems to be part of that work, with the star writing, ‘Like others who are committed, I will not turn away. I will continue to look for ways to help. And I hope you’ll join me.’

