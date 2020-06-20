Angelina Jolie Says Separating From Brad Pitt Was ‘For Wellbeing Of My Family’
Angelina Jolie has opened up about the reason behind her split from Brad Pitt for the first time, saying she did so for the ‘wellbeing of [her] family’.
The Hollywood couple split way back when in 2016, with both Jolie and Pitt remaining relatively private on the topic in the years since.
However, that now appears to have changed, with 45-year-old Jolie addressing her separation with the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor in a rare interview.
In the interview with Vogue Global Network, Jolie was asked how she had managed to sustain a ‘healthy environment’ for her children – Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, Knox and Vivienne – following her split from Pitt.
In response, she revealed that she made the decision to separate from Pitt while thinking about what was best for her family. ‘I separated for the wellbeing of my family,’ she said. ‘It was the right decision.’
Jolie went on to say she ‘continue[s] to focus on their healing’, before opening up about the effect rumours surrounding the couple’s split have had on their six children.
‘Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds,’ she explained. ‘In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people.’
The Academy Award-winning actor was speaking ahead of World Refugee Day on June 20, and spoke of her adoption journey of three of her six children: Maddox, Pax and Zahara.
Jolie said that while both raising adopted and biological children is a ‘beautiful way of becoming family’, it is ‘important to speak with openness about all of it and to share’, explaining that she made sure ‘adoption’ and ‘orphanage’ were ‘positive words in [their] home’.
She continued:
All adopted children come with a beautiful mystery of a world that is meeting yours. When they are from another race and foreign land, that mystery, that gift, is so full.
For them, they must never lose touch with where they came from. They have roots that you do not. Honour them. Learn from them. It’s the most amazing journey to share. They are not entering your world, you are entering each other’s worlds.
The proud mum ended by saying she was ‘very blessed to have been allowed to be their mum’, adding: ‘I am grateful every day.’
What an incredible family.
