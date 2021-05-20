Anna Paquin Defends Her Marriage Against ‘”You Aren’t Queer Enough” BS’

PA Images

Anna Paquin has defended her marriage on social media as she faces accusations of not being ‘queer enough’.

From starring in the X-Men movies to voicing Studio Ghibli classics, Anna Paquin has had an incredibly successful acting career. Naturally, this success has led to an interest in her personal life, and the star has been happy to shed light on her sexuality.

Despite being married for more than 10 years to former True Blood co-star Stephen Moyer, Paquin has long supported the LGBTQ+ movement herself and identifies as a bi-sexual. However, some have lamented the actor’s hetero-normative marriage after she posted her support of the LGBTQ+ community. Safe to say, this led to a sharp and definitive response.

The star originally posted a message about Pride Month and told those who ‘put their bigotry on display’ in her comment section to unfollow her. While many would agree with the sentiment, the post did spark some detractors.

In fact, one person responded by saying:

Tired of seeing ‘bi’ celebrities constantly advocate for it only to end up conventionally married to men with multiple children, living out the so-called white-picket-fence life.

Evidently, some didn’t agree with how Paquin expresses her sexuality. Nonetheless, the star seems to have handled this criticism before and shot back, ‘Ah yes…the ‘you aren’t queer enough’ BS.’ The actor went on to clarify their sexuality, saying, ‘I’m a #proudbisexual who is married to a wonderful human who happens to be a man.’

This isn’t the first time Paquin has addressed her sexuality publically, and once explained her thoughts to the late Larry King.

Paquin noted:

Are you still straight if you’re with somebody? Doesn’t mean you’re not, if you were to break up with them or you were to die. It doesn’t prevent your sexuality from existing. It doesn’t really work like that.

It seems that Paquin is comfortable with her own sexuality, and also defending others on social media in the build-up to Pride Month. With that in mind, many will be glad that the actor has managed to address the criticism she has faced so easily.

Let’s hope Paquin’s Instagram posts spark more positive conversations in the future.