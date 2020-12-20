unilad
Ariana Grande Announces Engagement To Boyfriend Dalton Gomez

by : Emily Brown on : 20 Dec 2020 18:38
Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ariana Grande has confirmed her engagement to boyfriend Dalton Gomez in a series of Instagram pictures. 

The Thank U, Next singer shared a picture of herself wearing a huge diamond ring on the fourth finger of her left hand, as well as a number of photos with Gomez.

Alongside the images, she wrote: ‘forever n then some’.

Ariana Grande engagementAriana Grande engagementAriana Grande/Instagram

A source commented on the engagement to People, saying:

They couldn’t be happier, they’re just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled.

Grande and Gomez, who works as a real estate agent, were first spotted together in February 2020 when they were with friends at Bar Louie in the Northridge neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

The following month a source revealed they were officially dating, though they didn’t go public with their relationship until May 2020, when they appeared together in the music video for Grande and Justin Bieber’s song Stuck With U. 

Ariana Grande is engaged to Dalton GomezAriana Grande is engaged to Dalton GomezAriana Grande/Instagram

Speaking to Us Magazine, a source close to the pair said the singer ‘sees something different in Dalton that she has never seen before in guys she has previously dated.’

They went on to describe Gomez, saying:

He is the type of guy she has been looking for. He’s very protective of her, will go out of his way for her and does little things that are chivalrous. Dalton will go above and beyond to meet her needs.

The newly-engaged pair are said to have met when Grande’s team hired Gomez to help her find a house to buy before the COVID-19 pandemic. The source said Grande ‘immediately thought he was cute and very good-looking’, so she asked her team to set up a meeting in person.

They added: ‘Ariana fell very hard for Dalton shortly after they met.’

ariana grandeariana grandePA Images

Grande’s fans and followers have been quick to express their delight at the engagement, with Hailey Bieber responding to say she was ‘so happy’ for the pair.

The singer’s manager, Scooter Braun, commented:

Congrats to these two amazing souls. Ari we love you and could not be happier for you. Dalton you are a lucky man.

Grande gushed about Gomez on his birthday in August, when she described her partner as her ‘best friend’ and her ‘fav [sic] part of all the days’.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Celebrity, Ariana Grande, Marriage

