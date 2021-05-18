unilad
Advert

Ariana Grande Fans Dig Out Unrecognisable Photo Of Her In Wedding Dress After She Gets Married

by : Hannah Smith on : 18 May 2021 10:17
Ariana Grande Fans Dig Out Unrecognisable Photo Of Her In Wedding Dress After She Gets MarriedAriana Grande/Instagram

Ariana Grande fans celebrating news of the singer’s recent marriage have been sharing an old photo of the star in a wedding dress.

The photo dates all the way back to Grande’s days on kids TV channel Nickelodeon, when her Victorious character Cat made a guest appearance on teen fan-favourite iCarly. The episode in question was filmed in 2011 when Grande was just 18 and was yet to even make her proper debut as a singer.

Advert

But in the absence of any photos from Grande’s actual wedding, her fans are using their imagination by sharing this throwback instead.

Ariana wore the dress while filming an episode of iCarly (Nickelodeon)Nickelodeon

‘Exclusive pics of @ArianaGrande’s dress she wore at her wedding with Dalton Gómez got leaked,’ one user joked, while another posted the photo commenting, ‘When I looked up ‘ariana grande wedding dress,’ I forgot that this result existed.’

A spokesperson for Grande confirmed to PEOPLE magazine that the 27-year-old superstar married real estate broker Dalton Gómez over the weekend at a ‘tiny and intimate’ ceremony at the singer’s LA home.

Advert

They added, ‘The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.’

Another source told E!, ‘It was a beautiful day and very romantic. Everyone is happy for them. It was perfect and just what Ari wanted.’

Funnily enough, it’s not the first time the photo has found its way onto social media. Fans first dug out the now-iconic shot back in 2018 after the singer announced her whirlwind engagement to Pete Davidson.

Ariana Grande marries Dalton Gomez (Ariana Grande/ Instagram)Ariana Grande/ Instagram
Advert

At that time, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Grande had been excited about getting married since she was a teenager, saying, ‘Ariana has talked about marriage since she was 15. During her teen years, she was always very dreamy about a wedding and she used to call friends and talk about one day having that one special person.’

Fans are getting impatient as they wait for further details, with one taking to Twitter to ask, ‘Where are the wedding photos sister? @ArianaGrande.’ Another posted, ‘Going absolutely insane ariana got married and i have no idea what her dress looks like.’

Grande’s marriage to Gómez comes almost six months after they announced their engagement back in December. The couple have been dating for a little over a year, and moved in together during lockdown.

In an Instagram post confirming her engagement, Grande posted a photo of her ring with the caption, ‘Forever n then some.’

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Israel’s Twitter Account Furiously Calls Out Bella Hadid For Attending Pro-Palestine March
News

Israel’s Twitter Account Furiously Calls Out Bella Hadid For Attending Pro-Palestine March

World’s Smallest Implantable Chip Can Monitor Medical Conditions
Health

World’s Smallest Implantable Chip Can Monitor Medical Conditions

Climate Change Data Kept Secret Under Trump Shows Crisis Becoming ‘More Extreme’
News

Climate Change Data Kept Secret Under Trump Shows Crisis Becoming ‘More Extreme’

Guy Creates ‘Traffic Jam’ On Google Maps Using Kart Full Of Mobile Phones
Technology

Guy Creates ‘Traffic Jam’ On Google Maps Using Kart Full Of Mobile Phones

Topics: Celebrity, Ariana Grande, Nickelodeon, Now, Wedding

Credits

PEOPLE

  1. PEOPLE

    Ariana Grande Marries Dalton Gomez In 'Tiny And Intimate' Ceremony

 