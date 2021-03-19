unilad
Armie Hammer Being Investigated By Los Angeles Police Department After Woman Claims Actor Raped Her For ‘Four Hours’

by : Cameron Frew on : 19 Mar 2021 08:18
Armie Hammer Being Investigated By Los Angeles Police Department After Woman Claims Actor Raped Her For 'Four Hours'PA Images

The woman said to have sparked the wave of disturbing allegations against Armie Hammer has publicly accused him of rape. 

The 34-year-old actor has been at the centre of a number of alarming claims with regards to sexual assault, cannibalism, blood play and other fantasies since screenshots emerged online earlier this year. The Los Angeles Police Department has since confirmed it has launched an investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Hammer.

The woman, who’s been named only as Effie, came forward during a press conference where she accused Hammer of violently raping her over the course of a four-hour incident on April 24, 2017. She said he abused her ‘mentally, emotionally and sexually’.

Woman Claims Armie Hammer Violently Raped Her For Four HoursPA Images

The 24-year-old spoke alongside women’s rights lawyer Gloria Allred, explaining how she met Hammer on Facebook in 2016 at the age of 20.

‘I fell in love with him instantly,’ she said, as per The Daily Beast. ‘The relationship progressed rapidly, and the emotions from both sides became really intense. Looking back, it is now clear to me, he was employing manipulation tactics in order to exert control over me until I started to lose myself.’

She added, ‘He would often test my devotion to him, slyly removing and crossing my boundaries, as he became increasingly more violent.’

Woman Claims Armie Hammer Violently Raped Her For Four HoursPA Images

Detailing the allegations, Effie continued, ‘Armie Hammer raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles, during which he repeatedly slapped my head against a wall, bruising my face. During those four hours, I tried to get away and he wouldn’t let me. I thought that he was going to kill me.’

She added, ‘He then left with no concern for my wellbeing. I was completely in shock and I couldn’t believe that someone I loved did that to me.’

Effie said she felt ‘immense guilt’ about not coming forward sooner ‘because I feel that I might have been able to save others from becoming victims. By speaking out today, I hope to prevent others from falling victim to him in the future. I want other survivors of sexual assault around the world to feel empowered and know that they are heard, believed, understood, and loved.’

Woman Claims Armie Hammer Violently Raped Her For Four HoursPA Images

Hammer’s attorney Andrew Brettler dismissed the allegations, arguing that Effie’s ‘own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations’, as per The Guardian.

He said, ‘From day one, Mr Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [the accuser] – and every other sexual partner of his for that matter – have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory.’

Brettler added, ‘[Her] attention-seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve.’

Earlier this year, Hammer described the claims as ‘bullsh*t’ after leaving leaving a film amid ‘vicious and spurious online attacks against me’.

