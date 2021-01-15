Armie Hammer’s Ex-Girlfriend Says He Wanted To ‘Barbecue And Eat’ Her Broken Rib
Armie Hammer’s ex-girlfriend Courtney Vucekovich has likened the actor to Hannibal Lecter as he allegedly fantasized about eating her body parts.
The Social Network star recently made headlines following the emergence of direct messages which claimed to show him describing fantasies involving cannibalism.
One of the messages, shared by anonymous Instagram account House of Effie, allegedly showed Hammer describing himself as ‘100 per cent a cannibal.’
In the wake of the claims, Vucekovich, creator of the ‘on-demand glam’ app Flashd, told Page Six she’d had some disturbing conversations of her own with the actor, saying: ‘He said to me he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it.’
Vucekovich said she thought the comment was ‘weird’, but ‘never [thought] about it again’.
She further alleged that the actor would tell her he wanted to ‘take a bite’ out of her, and that he’d suck or lick any little cuts she had on her hands. The app-creator added: ‘That’s about as weird as we got.’
Vucekovich made further claims about her relationship with Hammer in an interview with the MailOnline, in which she said her ex was into ‘master-slave fetishes.’
The couple met last June, with Vucekovich describing him as a ‘very charming, intense human being’.
She explained:
[H]e’s pretty aggressive right from the start. Not violent, but just sexually aggressive in the way he speaks.
He’s magnetic, but that has helped him get away with this stuff. He’s a very charming, larger-than-life personality. He’s very affectionate, he makes you feel very safe and kind of on top of the world. Then little by little it gets deeper and darker.
He kind of gets obsessed with you. At first you feel really safe, and then it gets a little strange. And then it gets more and more, and little by little you’re like ‘what’s happened?’
It’s very heavy. I just learned the word ‘lovebomb’ and that’s definitely what he does.
Vucekovich alleged that Hammer made it ‘pretty clear’ that he was very interested in ‘BDSM stuff’ from early on in the relationship, and that he ‘referenced breaking [her] ribs often’.
Following their breakup in October, Vucekovich said she checked into a 30-day intensive course of therapy for trauma and PTSD to deal with the aftermath of the ‘warped relationship’.
She commented:
I was being groomed and brilliantly manipulated to do things that frankly scared me. I’m a consenting adult but it wasn’t me. He is good at what he does and knows just what to say to get you to comply. He is a very dark, twisted person.
Hammer has not responded to Vucekovich’s allegations at the time of writing, January 15, though earlier this week he released a statement in which he described the claims about the direct messages as ‘bullsh*t.’
