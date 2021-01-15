Armie Hammer’s Ex-Girlfriend Says He Wanted To ‘Barbecue And Eat’ Her Broken Rib

[H]e’s pretty aggressive right from the start. Not violent, but just sexually aggressive in the way he speaks.

He’s magnetic, but that has helped him get away with this stuff. He’s a very charming, larger-than-life personality. He’s very affectionate, he makes you feel very safe and kind of on top of the world. Then little by little it gets deeper and darker.

He kind of gets obsessed with you. At first you feel really safe, and then it gets a little strange. And then it gets more and more, and little by little you’re like ‘what’s happened?’

It’s very heavy. I just learned the word ‘lovebomb’ and that’s definitely what he does.