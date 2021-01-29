Armie Hammer's Wife Elizabeth Chambers Breaks Silence After Actor Accused Of Being '100% A Cannibal' PA Images

Elizabeth Chambers, the estranged wife of actor Armie Hammer, has spoken out for the first time since the bizarre cannibalism comments allegedly made by Hammer were made public.

The actor commented on a post announcing that Timothée Chalamet – Hammer’s Call Me By Your Name co-star – would be starring in a film about cannibalism with director Luca Guadagnino.

‘No. Words,’ Chambers simply wrote below the Instagram post.

Bella Thorne Defends Armie Hammer Over 'Fake' Cannibal Fetish Accusations

The film, titled Bones & All, is said to be an adaptation of the 2015 novel by Camille DeAngelis, which is a coming-of-age love and horror story.

It comes after a number of messages that Armie allegedly sent to another woman about cannibalism, rape fantasies and BDSM were leaked earlier this month.

Since the messages were leaked at the beginning of this month, Chambers is said to have been staying in the Cayman Islands with their two children.

Armie Hammer PA Images

The screenshots appeared to show the Social Network star writing, ‘I am 100% a cannibal. I want to eat you. F*ck. That’s scary to admit. I’ve never admitted that before.’

Since the messages were released, two of Hammer’s ex-girlfriends have come forward with allegations that the actor regularly expressed an interest in cannibalism and BDSM.

Paige Lorenze, a 22-year-old college student, described her four-month relationship with Armie as ‘deeply traumatic’, leaving her emotionally and physically scarred.

Armie Hammer's Wife Breaks Silence After Actor Accused Of Being '100% A Cannibal'

She told the Kyle and Jackie O Show:

He would say things like, ‘I want to bite a piece of your skin off and eat it,’ he would bite me so hard. Sometimes it would basically break skin.

Lorenze later described their relationship s ‘like a real life 50 Shades of Grey without the love’.

Meanwhile, another woman who dated the actor, has also come out and said he fantasised about eating her body parts.

ckovich/Instagram

Courtney Vucekovich said Hammer told her he wanted to ‘break her rib and barbeque and eat it’. She alleges he made it ‘pretty clear’ from the beginning that he was interested in ‘BDSM stuff’ and has accused him grooming and manipulating her into doing things that scared her.

Vucekovich checked herself into a 30-day intensive course of therapy for trauma and PTSD in order to deal with the ‘warped relationship’.

Since the messages were leaked earlier this month, Hammer has branded the allegations as ‘bullsh*t’, while also denying the claims made by Lorenze. However, he hasn’t commented on the allegations made by Vucekovich.