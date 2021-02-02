Armie Hammer’s Wife Elizabeth Chambers Releases Statement On His Cannibal DMs Scandal
Elizabeth Chambers has described herself as ‘shocked, heartbroken, and devastated’ in a statement released about her estranged husband Armie Hammer.
The lengthy Instagram post shared yesterday, February 1, is the first time Chambers has really opened up about the allegations surrounding her husband, which began after Instagram account @houseofeffie posted screenshots of conversations claimed to be between Hammer and various women.
The messages contained references to cannibalism, BDSM and rape, with one message allegedly sent by Hammer describing himself as ‘100% a cannibal’. Following the release of the screenshots, Hammer’s ex-girlfriend Courtney Vucekovich claimed the actor had said he wanted to ‘take a bite’ out of her, and that he often referenced breaking her ribs.
Chambers has so far kept out of the scandal, other than a recent comment on an Instagram post about Hammer’s new film, and in her statement she explained she has spent the last few weeks ‘trying to process everything that has transpired’.
She didn’t say anything that may support the rumours about her husband, but admitted that she ‘didn’t realise how much [she] didn’t know’.
Chambers, an American television personality, wrote:
I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters…
I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal. At this time, I will not be commenting further on this matter.
My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time.
Thank you for all of the love and support, and thank you in advance for your continued kindness, respect, and consideration for our children and me as we find ways to move forward.
Call Me By Your Name star Hammer has dismissed the allegations against him, describing them as ‘bullsh*t claims’ and ‘vicious and spurious online attacks’.
Chambers and Hammer married in May 2010 after meeting years earlier through a mutual friend. Together they had two children, Harper and Ford, before announcing their decision to split in July last year.
In a statement shared on Instagram, the pair said they had spent 13 years as ‘best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents’, adding, ‘It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage.’
The couple filed for divorce, and Chambers is currently said to be staying in the Cayman Islands with their two children.
