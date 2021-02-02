unilad
Advert

Armie Hammer’s Wife Elizabeth Chambers Releases Statement On His Cannibal DMs Scandal

by : Emily Brown on : 02 Feb 2021 10:01
Armie Hammer's Wife Elizabeth Chambers Releases Statement On His Cannibal DMs ScandalArmie Hammer's Wife Elizabeth Chambers Releases Statement On His Cannibal DMs ScandalPA Images

Elizabeth Chambers has described herself as ‘shocked, heartbroken, and devastated’ in a statement released about her estranged husband Armie Hammer. 

The lengthy Instagram post shared yesterday, February 1, is the first time Chambers has really opened up about the allegations surrounding her husband, which began after Instagram account @houseofeffie posted screenshots of conversations claimed to be between Hammer and various women.

Advert

The messages contained references to cannibalism, BDSM and rape, with one message allegedly sent by Hammer describing himself as ‘100% a cannibal’. Following the release of the screenshots, Hammer’s ex-girlfriend Courtney Vucekovich claimed the actor had said he wanted to ‘take a bite’ out of her, and that he often referenced breaking her ribs.

Armie HammerArmie HammerPA Images

Chambers has so far kept out of the scandal, other than a recent comment on an Instagram post about Hammer’s new film, and in her statement she explained she has spent the last few weeks ‘trying to process everything that has transpired’.

She didn’t say anything that may support the rumours about her husband, but admitted that she ‘didn’t realise how much [she] didn’t know’.

Advert

Chambers, an American television personality, wrote:

I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters…

I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal. At this time, I will not be commenting further on this matter.

My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time.

Thank you for all of the love and support, and thank you in advance for your continued kindness, respect, and consideration for our children and me as we find ways to move forward.

Elizabeth ChambersElizabeth ChambersElizabeth Chambers/Instagram

Call Me By Your Name star Hammer has dismissed the allegations against him, describing them as ‘bullsh*t claims’ and ‘vicious and spurious online attacks’.

Advert

Chambers and Hammer married in May 2010 after meeting years earlier through a mutual friend. Together they had two children, Harper and Ford, before announcing their decision to split in July last year.

Elizabeth ChambersElizabeth ChambersElizabeth Chambers/Instagram

In a statement shared on Instagram, the pair said they had spent 13 years as ‘best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents’, adding, ‘It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage.’

The couple filed for divorce, and Chambers is currently said to be staying in the Cayman Islands with their two children.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Dustin Diamond, Star Of Saved By The Bell, Dies Aged 44
Celebrity

Dustin Diamond, Star Of Saved By The Bell, Dies Aged 44

Elon Musk Says Human Trial Of Neuralink Brain Chip Could Begin This Year
Technology

Elon Musk Says Human Trial Of Neuralink Brain Chip Could Begin This Year

Oregon Becomes First State To Decriminalise Possession Of Small Amounts Of All Drugs
News

Oregon Becomes First State To Decriminalise Possession Of Small Amounts Of All Drugs

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert Pays $24 Million To Have Pink Diamond Implanted In His Forehead
Celebrity

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert Pays $24 Million To Have Pink Diamond Implanted In His Forehead

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Celebrity

Credits

Elizabeth Chambers/Instagram

  1. Elizabeth Chambers/Instagram

    @elizabethchambers

 