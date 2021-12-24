Arnold Schwarzenegger Celebrates Christmas Early With Homes Built For Veterans
Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger shared details of his ‘early’ Christmas celebration as he visited homes built for veterans experiencing homelessness.
The trip to the Veterans Affairs campus in West Los Angeles came after the actor and former politician donated $250,000 to help the nonprofit Village for Vets purchase housing for veterans in need, with his donation funding a total of 25 homes.
Schwarzenegger shared images of his visit to the homes on Instagram, explaining he ‘celebrated Christmas early’ and describing the housing as the ‘greatest Christmas gift!’
Speaking to Fox 11 News, the Terminator star added it makes him ‘feel good’ that he can give back to the country that has ‘given everything’ to him.
Images shared online show Schwarzenegger speaking with the veterans who live in the houses, with a caption reading:
It was fantastic to spend some time with our heroes and welcome them into their new homes. I want to thank @villageforvets for arranging the homes and being a fantastic partner, @secvetaffairs, @amvetshqand everyone who worked with us and made this possible.
We proved that when we all work together, we can solve any problem.
Veteran Bruce Henry Cooper described the housing as a ‘life-saver’ and personally thanked Schwarzenegger for helping fund the project, saying: ‘He has not forgotten us. Not forgotten anybody.’
Rob Reynolds of AMVets noted the houses give veterans electricity, heating and air conditioning, and allow residents to get ‘a little bit of pride back’.
Schwarzenegger was joined on his visit by his son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, who handed out nutrition bars at a BBQ celebrating the vets and said ‘we owe everything to our veterans’.
He continued: ‘They’ve sacrificed their lives, their family hoods for us and our freedom. It’s the holidays, anything we can do to make other people’s week a little better and happier. It’s all good.’
Instagram users were quick to praise Schwarzenegger for his donation to Village for Vets, with commenters describing him as a ‘hero’.
Topics: Celebrity, Arnold Schwarzenegger, homeless, Homelessness, Los Angeles, veteran
Credits@schwarzenegger/Instagram and 1 other
@schwarzenegger/Instagram
Fox 11 News
Exclusive: Arnold Schwarzenegger donates tiny homes to unhoused veterans