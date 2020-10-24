schwarzenegger/Instagram/PA Images

Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger has revealed he’s undergone further heart surgery, reassuring fans there’s nothing to worry about and that he’s already on the mend.

The former Governor of California shared the big news on his Instagram, letting his 21.2 million followers know that he has spent some time in Cleveland Clinic in order to have follow-up surgery to his 2018 emergency heart surgery he needed.

The Terminator icon shared a photo of him in a hospital bed all tubed up, explaining what had happened.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Feels 'Fantastic' After Undergoing Another Heart Surgery schwarzenegger/Instagram

The 73-year-old appeared in good spirits, saying he’d received a new aortic valve, which complemented his pulmonary valve from 2018’s life-saving operation.

Despite the worry naturally generated seeing the action star legend in hospital, Arnie insisted he was feeling ‘fantastic’, and said he’d even been outside to enjoy some fresh air along the streets of Cleveland.

The IG caption, accompanied by an iconic thumbs up (presumably a nod to the memorable ending of Terminator 2: Judgement Day) read:

‘Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery. I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team!

arnold schwarzeneger donates 1 million to frontline responders fund 1 schwarzenegger/Instagram/PA Images

The Predator star is a known supporter of public health workers and during the global pandemic has donated $1 million to help frontline workers who were overwhelmed with the pandemic in March, by sending money to the Frontline Responders Fund. In a social media post, the actor-turned-politician said the gesture was a ‘simple way to protect our real action heroes on the frontlines in our hospitals’.

He’s been a continued supporter of key workers, saying we, the public, must ‘all do our part to make things better,’ as we battle against the severity of the Coronavirus.

The current post is one of his most popular ever, having gained 2.1 million likes and amassing almost 38,000 comments, wishing the Governator a speedy recovery.

Arnold Schwarzenegger PA

Messages of support included: ‘Glad to see you are back, sending you tons of love for the recovery ,’ as well as Terminator fanatics quoting the movie to him to raise spirits. ‘They replaced his t-800 chip,’ one joked, while another said: ‘”i’ll be back.”‘

No doubt the former body builder will now spend several weeks taking it easy as he recovers, making sure he isolates to avoid any COVID-19 complications.

All the best, Arnie!