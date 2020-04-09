Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Is His Spitting Image As He Recreates Bodybuilding Pose

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Is His Spitting Image As He Recreates Bodybuilding Poses projoe2/schwarzenegger/Instagram

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph has recreated his dad’s famous bodybuilding pose – and he looks the spitting image of him.

While Arnie didn’t know 22-year-old Joseph – his love child with Mildred Patricia ‘Patty’ Baena – was his child until several years after his birth, you can definitely tell the two are related looking at them now.

Sharing the picture on Instagram yesterday, April 8, Joseph captioned it, ‘Perfect time to practice some posing!’.

Fans were quick to comment on how much Joseph looks like his father, with many saying ‘like father, like son’. One person even went as far as dubbing him ‘Arnold 2.0’.

Another person said ‘I see that Schwarzenegger genetics [sic] in you’, while another called him a ‘legend in the making’.

Joseph has shared several pictures to his 143,000 Instagram followers of him looking buff, and has posted a double of snaps with his dad who he deems as ‘the best training partner in the world’.

Joseph’s mother Mildred was a housekeeper for the Schwarzenegger family for 20 years, and both she and Arnold were married at time of the affair.

She was pregnant with Joseph at the same time Arnold’s ex-wife Maria Shriver was pregnant with her youngest child to Arnold, Christopher. Mildred went on to give birth just a few days after Maria and, given the circumstances, she gave Joseph the Baena name.

It’s unknown if Joseph has followed his old man into competitions as of yet, or whether he plans to, but by looking at his Instagram he’s sure got the physique for it. He definitely has some big shoes to fill if he does!

Arnold PA Images

Arnold won his first bodybuilding competition in 1965 when he came first place in Junior Mr. Europe.

One of the now 72-year-old’s most notable achievements was his five-year reign as Mr. Olympia from 1970 to 1975. He then had a five-year break from the competition to return to win it one last time in 1980.

While Arnold dabbled in acting while he was competing, it was his role in Conan the Barbarian in 1982 that saw his star rise in Hollywood.

He then went on to star in other box office hits including: The Terminator; Terminator 2: Judgment Day; Predator; and Batman & Robin.