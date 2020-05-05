Artist Behind 50 Cent Murals Says He Can’t Stop Painting Him Despite ‘Hip-Hop Beef’

Fiddy PA/lushsux/Instagram

The artist behind the hilarious portraits of 50 Cent currently going viral spoke to UNILAD about his feud with the American rapper.

In recent weeks, rather unique portraits of the rapper began to surface online with him being made into several famous faces – from Taylor Swift and Post Malone, to Kim Jong-un and Tekashi 6ix9ine.

The feud all started after a street artist, known as @lushsux on Instagram, painted a picture of 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, as Donald Trump.

The rapper actually shared the funny picture the painting is based off on his own Instagram before the artist then used it as a source of his ‘art work’.

Sharing the picture on his page, 50 cent said, ‘I put this up playing around, now they went and painted a mural of it’. This was said mural…

The main man behind this amazing-ness is Australian meme artist Lushsux, who says his real name is Mark Walls. Clever.

Following 50 sharing the original photo, he then shared the actual portrait done by Lushsux on his Instagram writing, ‘Look at this shit man, The fuck is wrong with these people. LOL’.

In another post, the rapper-turn-actor admitted that while Lushsux was talented, he asked ‘why the fuck he pick me.’

Speaking to UNILAD on why he did decide to use the rapper as his muse, Lushsux said that he doesn’t really know why…

He explained, ‘I can’t remember why [I started painting 50 Cent]. The spray paint really ruins your short term memory. All I remember is now I cannot stop painting him.’

50 Cent also shared the funny painting of himself merged with Tekashi 6ix9ine – who 50 has an ongoing feud with and the target of Lushsux’s most recent artwork – and wrote that, ‘I’m sick of this shit, he think I can’t find his ass in Australia. I’m a have a knot put right on his fucking head’.

The rapper has also said he’d like to ‘hit this MF right in the back of his head while he doing this shit.’ Basically, I don’t think he’s a fan of Lushsux.

While 50 has been pretty vocal about his opinion of the paintings (from sometimes appreciating his talent, to wanting to hit him in the head), the 44-year-old is yet to reach out to him directly.

Lushsux added:

I didn’t think when I was a kid I’d be in a HipHop beef with 50. He hasn’t reached out but he has sure threatened me a bunch. Might have to get a life insurance policy now or come to Jesus Christ our Lord and saviour.

Despite the jokey threats, Lushsux doesn’t plan on stopping until he’s done a whopping 50 portraits of him.

Inspired by Banksy and Picasso, Lushsux will often spend around four to five hours on each painting depending on needing bathroom breaks and ‘having to talk to a grandma about art for twenty minutes’.

Since 50 started sharing Lushsux’s paintings, he’s gained an extra 36,000 new followers on Instagram and even has some celebrity fans. While this is exciting, he said he’d much rather have $36,000 and, well, I think we can all relate.

Rapper Ja Rule, who 50 Cent also has a beef with, recently messaged the Australian street artist saying how much he loved Lushsux’s work.

Sharing a screenshot of the message, he captioned it, ‘gonna make a canvas outta this nugget right here, maybe fifty will purchase it and burn it for the lols’.

I’m going to go with that it’s probably a no from him.

While 50 Cent made some rather bold statements about Lushsux’s work; the American rapper has said he wanted to meet him.

Sharing the video of Lushsux finishing off the 50 cent/Kim Jong-un mashup, the Power actor wrote, ‘Damn he made that shit look like it was easy, I want to meet this guy.’

With the Australian having completed eight portraits so far, I’ll be intrugied to see what other quirky portraits he creates to hit his 50 50 Cents. You can keep up to date with his work here.