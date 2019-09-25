Ashton Kutcher Deletes ‘Snarky’ Response To Demi Moore’s Cheating Claims

PA Images

Ashton Kutcher constructed a ‘snarky’ tweet in response to Demi Moore’s recent claims about his infidelity but quickly decided it was best to keep his opinions to himself.

Moore discusses her relationship with Kutcher in her new book Inside Out, in which she tells the story of her life.

The pair married in 2005, but in Inside Out Moore claims Kutcher cheated on her twice; once with a 21-year-old named Brittany Jones in 2010 and once with 22-year-old named Sara Leal.

Today’s the day! #InsideOutBook is officially out. Available wherever books are sold. pic.twitter.com/HK1SXgWROS — Demi Moore (@justdemi) September 24, 2019

Moore recalled the moment she allegedly found out about her husband’s second affair while appearing on Good Morning America to promote her book, saying a Google Alert told her Leal had done an interview claiming she slept with Kutcher.

According to Cosmopolitan, Moore spoke further about the revelation, saying:

I asked [Kutcher] if it were true and he admitted it right away and I think my response was, “Are you f**king kidding me…?” I think I felt like I could barely take a breath.

In her book, Moore also speaks of having threesomes with Kutcher, which he allegedly initiated. The Ghost star claimed Kutcher used the threesomes to ‘justify’ his cheating, because by bringing a third party into the relationship the couple had ‘blurred the lines’.

The two actors announced their split in 2011 and Kutcher went on to marry his former That 70s Show co-star Mila Kunis in 2015.

Moore’s claims about the 41-year-old are certainly unfavourable and Kutcher could have reacted in a number of ways, by sticking up for himself or commenting on the legitimacy of the claims.

It seems Kutcher settled on hitting out at his ex with some unsavoury comments on Twitter, but before he hit the ‘send’ button he decided to take a moment to consider his situation, after which he reached for the ‘delete’ button, instead.

The actor shared his thought process with his followers on Twitter, writing:

I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it.

He followed his tweet up with a post reading ‘Life is good -Larry Kutcher’:

Life is good -Larry Kutcher — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) September 25, 2019

Though Kutcher doesn’t specify who his tweet would have been aimed at, I think it’s pretty safe to assume it was his ex.

It seems the actor then went on to suggest Moore is lying about the events of their relationship, as an hour later he shared a tweet with a mobile number in it and wrote ‘for truth text me’.

For truth text me. +1 (319) 519-0576 — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) September 25, 2019

Obviously this would seem like a golden opportunity for people to get in touch with the actor but those who have tried don’t appear to have had much luck in getting the ‘truth’, even if it’s nothing to do with his alleged infidelity.

The number actually links to a messaging service provider called Community, which allows members to send messages to ‘fans and followers’, though it currently only lets you sign up to a waitlist.

We may never learn what the whole truth really is but Kutcher’s fans can always try to flood his inbox in an attempt to hear his side of the story. He’s literally asking for it.

