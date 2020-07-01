August Alsina Claims Will Smith ‘Gave His Blessing’ For Relationship With Wife Jada
Singer-songwriter August Alsina’s relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith wasn’t a secret affair – Will Smith even ‘gave his blessing’.
The I Luv This Sh*t artist recently sat down with Angela Yee to promote his new album The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy and docuseries, where he also cleared up any misconceptions or rumours regarding his time with The Matrix Reloaded and Girls Trip star.
His 2019 track Nunya fueled the fire of fan speculation, with the lyrics: ‘You got me feeling like it was an act, you’re just an actress, putting on a show cause you don’t want the world to know.’ The video also featured Jada’s middle name, Koren. However, Alsina has confirmed there was no infidelity involved.
You can check out a clip from Alsina’s interview with Yee below:
Following the song’s release, the 27-year-old denied it was related to his relationship with Jada, writing on Instagram: ‘To Clarity, The Song is not about Jada. It’s simply JUST A SONG, & a free artistic expression of a made up narrative already put in place by its ORIGINAL format.’
He added, as per XXL: ‘Please know that Me & my BEST [Jada] are good!!! & We will always be, 4Life! We’ve been talking eryday while all this has taken place.’
During the interview with Yee, Alsina explained that Jada and Will had an open marriage. He said:
I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation… he gave me his blessing. And I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really, deeply loved and have a ton of love for her.
I devoted myself to it. I gave my full self to it. So much so that I can die right now, and be OK knowing that I fully gave myself to somebody… Some people never get that in this lifetime.
Alsina added that while he recognises it may be difficult for some to understand, ‘once it starts to affect me and my livelihood, I have to speak up about my truth’. ‘In this instance, there are so many people who are side-eyeing me… I’ve lost money, friendships, relationships behind it. And I think it’s because people don’t necessarily know the truth,’ he explained.
The Kissin’ on My Tattoos singer said:
Walking away from it butchered me… It almost killed me. Not almost. It did – it pushed me into being another person. It broke me down… it probably will be the hardest thing I ever had to experience in this lifetime.
It’s difficult because I never want to be the person to cause confusion or step on toes, but I want to honour myself and I want to honor my authenticity. And if honoring my authenticity means you hate me, stone me, shoot me, crucify me, whatever, bury me an honest man.
His ‘affair’ with Jada has long been a hot topic, but Alsina doesn’t ‘think that it’s ever important for people to know what I do, who I sleep with, who I date’. He added that he loves the Smiths, ‘they are beautiful people’.
You can check out the full interview with Yee here.
