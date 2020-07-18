August Alsina Shuts Down Claims Jada Pinkett Was ‘Predator’ To Him After Will Smith Interview
August Alsina has said he wasn’t ‘preyed on’ by Jada Pinkett Smith, amid the fallout of Will Smith’s bombshell Red Table Talk.
Will, Jada and August have been at the centre of celebrity gossip over the past few weeks. As the storm of revelations and rumours grew, the Hollywood couple addressed the controversy regarding their relationship themselves.
In a record-breaking episode of Red Table Talk, Jada opened up about her often difficult marriage to Will and the ‘entanglement’ with R&B artist Alsina. The singer has since defended Will and Jada, describing them as ‘beautiful spirits’ and adding that he has no regrets.
Let’s whittle it down to the basics: around four-and-a-half years ago, Jada and Will essentially ‘broke up for a while’, at which point her friendship with August evolved into a ‘different kind of entanglement’. Back then, ‘in the process of that relationship, [Jada] definitely realised that you can’t find happiness outside of yourself’.
Jada and Will would later go on to reconcile, after some ‘deep healing’ and efforts to figure out how to make themselves happy. ‘We ride together, we die together, bad marriage for life,’ they joked during the chat. August previously described walking away from the relationship as the ‘hardest thing [he] ever had to experience in this lifetime’.
In an interview with Vulture, August was keen to note he has no ill will towards the Smiths, as his past relationship with Jada ‘helped me to operate and access my higher self… I don’t regret it at all because I know that on this planet, there is not much harmony, and there is not much love, so when you’re actually given love, real love that you’ve never experienced, it is a gift’.
The I Luv This singer added:
There is no right or wrong here. With there being no right or wrong, there is no regret. There’s nothing to regret because it’s not something I went searching for. It’s not something I went after. I don’t go after people’s girls.
Nobody preyed on me or was a predator towards me. This is none of that. It just is. It just was. So I don’t feel any reason to have regrets. Every lesson man, every, every relationship, every experience is a blessing. You learn from it, whether good or bad. I could never say that I regret being given the gift of experience and love. It’s a lesson.
Interest in the ‘affair’ skyrocketed following August’s interview with Angela Yee, in which he claimed Will had ‘given his blessing’ to have a relationship with Jada. However, it wasn’t a left-field slice of gossip, as the Smiths had been given the interview beforehand.
When asked if he still speaks to them, August replied:
Here’s the deal: I don’t have an issue with anybody. I love everybody. I love all of them. They’ve been my family, and there’s a lot of history there. They’re beautiful people. They’re beautiful spirits. They really are… there’s no bad blood with anybody.
And like that, another chapter of 2020’s online fascination has reached its natural end… for now.
