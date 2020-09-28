Bake Off Prue Leith Had Nightmares For Decades After A Bad Acid Trip

And one day, we did take acid, only once, and I must tell you, it was the most appalling experience I’ve ever had. I had absolute horrific hallucinations. I couldn’t look at him because he turned into a kind of monster, and my arms, the flesh dripped off them. There was just bones left.

I’d have nightmares. And when I woke up, nothing would look like I knew it ought to look. It would be wobbly or strange or growing and sinking and shrinking and expanding.